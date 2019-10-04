Gold is reporting weekly gains on increased US recession fears.

Markets have likely priced in an October Fed rate cut.

Obsevers believe the recession fears may be overdone.

Gold looks set to drop next week unless the Fed minutes sound dovish, putting a bid under the yellow metal.

While Gold is about to end the week with moderate gains, it is still trapped in a falling channel on the daily chart.

As of writing, the yellow metal is trading at $1,506 per Oz, representing 0.66% gains on Monday’s opening price of $1,497. Prices hit a high and low of $1,516 and $1,496 earlier today.

Gold had begun the week on a negative note, falling by 1.64% on Monday, as expected.

The tide, however, turned in favor of the bulls after the US Institute of Supply Management on Tuesday said its closely-watched manufacturing index dropped to 47.8 in September, its lowest level since June 2009.

The US recession fears resurfaced with the dismal data, boosting the odds of the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivering 2019’s third 25 basis point rate cut at the Oct. 30 meeting.

Gold, therefore, picked up a bid at lows near $1,460 on Tuesday and rose to a high of $1,520 on Thursday.

US Nonfarm Payrolls were mixed

The economy added 136,000 jobs and there were revisions to the previous two months of +45,000 in total, according to the data released at 12:30 GMT on Friday.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years.

The tightening of the labor market, however, failed to boost wage growth. Average hourly earnings were unchanged on the month while the annualised rate fell from 3.2% in August to 2.9% in September, the lowest in over a year.

The drop in the wage price inflation created room for the Fed to ease further in October, as expected by markets.

Even so, Gold backed off from the session high of $1,515 to $1,505, possibly due to renewed trade optimism. The US President Trump on Friday said that they are in a very important stage in terms of possibly making a trade deal with China.

"We have a very good chance of making a deal with China," Trump reiterated, strengthening the bid tone around the riskier assets and weakening the demand for safe havens like Gold and the US Treasuries.

Further, Fed’s President Powell downplayed recession fears by stating the US economy is in a good place, possibly capping the upside in safe havens.

Gold may decline ahead of the Fed minutes

Traders are currently pricing in a 78.6% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s Oct. 30 meeting. The probability stood at 40% on Monday and had risen to highs near 85% on Thursday, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

Put simply, the market seems to be done pricing an additional rate cut by the Fed.

Also, some observers, including the analysts at the National Bank of Canada, believe the jobs data released in the US trading hours on Friday pointed to continued economic expansion.

Therefore, the rates market may scale back expectations of an October rate cut.

All-in-all, the odds appear stacked in favor of the Gold bears. The yellow metal may fall back to $1,490-$1,484 in the run up to the release of the minutes of the Fed’s September meeting. The minutes are scheduled to release on Wednesday.

The losses will likely be reversed with a strong rally, possibly to resistance at $1,536, if the Fed minutes reveal growing consensus among policymakers that aggressive rate cuts may be needed to counter the economic slowdown.

The yellow metal, however, may find acceptance below the recent low of $1,459 if the minutes sound hawkish, forcing markets to price out the prospects of an October rate cut.

Technical outlook

Gold is trapped in a falling channel, as seen in the daily chart. A channel breakout, if confirmed, would imply an end of the pullback from Sept. 4’s high of $1,557 and a resumption of the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in May.

On the way higher, the safe haven metal may encounter resistance at $1,535.

A channel breakout, however, is unlikely to happen, as the weekly chart is flashing signs of buyer exhaustion. For instance, the MACD histogram, a technical tool used to identify trend changes and gauge trend strength, is producer lower highs – a sign of weakening bullish momentum – and looks set to confirm a bearish reversal with a drop below zero.

Further, the 5- and 10-week moving averages are about to produce a bearish crossover and the 14-week RSI has rolled over from overbought levels, signaling scope for a deeper correction.

Hence, a fall back to key support near $1,484 cannot be ruled out.

Daily chart

Weekly chart

Gold Forecast Poll

The Forex Forecast Poll is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts which shows a bearish short-term bias and bullish long-term bias for Gold.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1501.40 100.0% 70.0% 30.0% 0 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 30% Bullish

40% Bearish

30% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1516.55 0.0% 100.0% 55.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 55% Bullish

45% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1560.62 0.0% 100.0% 75.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 75% Bullish

25% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bullish

The yellow metal's surge has occurred in the borders of the channel down pattern, which was discovered last week. The rate is heading for the pattern's resistance line at 1,520.00

By Dukascopy Bank Team