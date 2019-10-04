- Gold is reporting weekly gains on increased US recession fears.
- Markets have likely priced in an October Fed rate cut.
- Obsevers believe the recession fears may be overdone.
- Gold looks set to drop next week unless the Fed minutes sound dovish, putting a bid under the yellow metal.
While Gold is about to end the week with moderate gains, it is still trapped in a falling channel on the daily chart.
As of writing, the yellow metal is trading at $1,506 per Oz, representing 0.66% gains on Monday’s opening price of $1,497. Prices hit a high and low of $1,516 and $1,496 earlier today.
Gold had begun the week on a negative note, falling by 1.64% on Monday, as expected.
The tide, however, turned in favor of the bulls after the US Institute of Supply Management on Tuesday said its closely-watched manufacturing index dropped to 47.8 in September, its lowest level since June 2009.
The US recession fears resurfaced with the dismal data, boosting the odds of the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivering 2019’s third 25 basis point rate cut at the Oct. 30 meeting.
Gold, therefore, picked up a bid at lows near $1,460 on Tuesday and rose to a high of $1,520 on Thursday.
US Nonfarm Payrolls were mixed
The economy added 136,000 jobs and there were revisions to the previous two months of +45,000 in total, according to the data released at 12:30 GMT on Friday.
The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years.
The tightening of the labor market, however, failed to boost wage growth. Average hourly earnings were unchanged on the month while the annualised rate fell from 3.2% in August to 2.9% in September, the lowest in over a year.
The drop in the wage price inflation created room for the Fed to ease further in October, as expected by markets.
Even so, Gold backed off from the session high of $1,515 to $1,505, possibly due to renewed trade optimism. The US President Trump on Friday said that they are in a very important stage in terms of possibly making a trade deal with China.
"We have a very good chance of making a deal with China," Trump reiterated, strengthening the bid tone around the riskier assets and weakening the demand for safe havens like Gold and the US Treasuries.
Further, Fed’s President Powell downplayed recession fears by stating the US economy is in a good place, possibly capping the upside in safe havens.
Gold may decline ahead of the Fed minutes
Traders are currently pricing in a 78.6% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s Oct. 30 meeting. The probability stood at 40% on Monday and had risen to highs near 85% on Thursday, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.
Put simply, the market seems to be done pricing an additional rate cut by the Fed.
Also, some observers, including the analysts at the National Bank of Canada, believe the jobs data released in the US trading hours on Friday pointed to continued economic expansion.
Therefore, the rates market may scale back expectations of an October rate cut.
All-in-all, the odds appear stacked in favor of the Gold bears. The yellow metal may fall back to $1,490-$1,484 in the run up to the release of the minutes of the Fed’s September meeting. The minutes are scheduled to release on Wednesday.
The losses will likely be reversed with a strong rally, possibly to resistance at $1,536, if the Fed minutes reveal growing consensus among policymakers that aggressive rate cuts may be needed to counter the economic slowdown.
The yellow metal, however, may find acceptance below the recent low of $1,459 if the minutes sound hawkish, forcing markets to price out the prospects of an October rate cut.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Monday, Oct 07
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.795%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.84%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
|19:00
|
|
|
$18.20B
|
$23.29B
|Tuesday, Oct 08
|10:00
|
|
|
104.1
|
103.1
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.2%
|
2.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
50.8
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.74%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.573%
|18:30
|
|
|
|
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-5.92M
|Wednesday, Oct 09
|11:00
|
|
|
|
8.1%
|14:00
|
|
|
7.368M
|
7.217M
|14:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
3.1M
|15:00
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.739%
|18:00
|
USD FOMC Minutes
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Oct 10
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.651M
|12:30
|
|
|
217K
|
219K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
212.5K
|12:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
256.580
|
256.558
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
264.25
|14:30
|
|
|
|
112B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.75%
|16:00
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.27%
|Friday, Oct 11
|12:30
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
-1.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
-1.8%
|
-2.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
92.0
|
93.2
|17:00
|
|
|
|
710
|18:00
|
|
|
|
$-200B
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$269K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
389.3K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$9.4K
Technical outlook
Gold is trapped in a falling channel, as seen in the daily chart. A channel breakout, if confirmed, would imply an end of the pullback from Sept. 4’s high of $1,557 and a resumption of the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in May.
On the way higher, the safe haven metal may encounter resistance at $1,535.
A channel breakout, however, is unlikely to happen, as the weekly chart is flashing signs of buyer exhaustion. For instance, the MACD histogram, a technical tool used to identify trend changes and gauge trend strength, is producer lower highs – a sign of weakening bullish momentum – and looks set to confirm a bearish reversal with a drop below zero.
Further, the 5- and 10-week moving averages are about to produce a bearish crossover and the 14-week RSI has rolled over from overbought levels, signaling scope for a deeper correction.
Hence, a fall back to key support near $1,484 cannot be ruled out.
Daily chart
Weekly chart
Gold Forecast Poll
The Forex Forecast Poll is a sentiment tool that highlights near- and medium-term price expectations from leading market experts which shows a bearish short-term bias and bullish long-term bias for Gold.
The yellow metal's surge has occurred in the borders of the channel down pattern, which was discovered last week. The rate is heading for the pattern's resistance line at 1,520.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
Gold struggles to stretch higher above $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways in a tight channel above the $1,500 mark on Friday, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated sharply during the early trading hours as markets reacted to the labour market data from the United States (US).
USD/JPY retreats below 107.00 despite Wall Street rally, consolidates weekly losses
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 107.12 after the release of the US employment report but it failed to hold on top of 107.00 and dropped to 106.80.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.