Gold Price Forecast: Topped out with first two-week losing streak since November 2018

- Gold has charted its first two-week losing streak in nine months.
- Risk reset and recovery in the US yields likely put Gold on the back foot this week.
- Weekly and daily charts show bearish reversal patterns and scope for a deeper drop to 50-day MA.
Gold has likely created an interim top above $1,550 with the first two-week losing run in nine months.
As of writing, the yellow metal is trading at $1,508, representing a weekly loss of 0.76%, having dropped by 0.42% in the preceding week. This is Gold's first two-week losing trend since November 2018.
Also, the current weekly drop is the highest since the third week of April (15 to 21). Back then, prices had dropped by 1.16%.
Gold drops as US yields recover
Gold's weekly loss could be associated with the recovery in the US treasury yields. Notably, the 10-year yield, which had dropped to a two-year low of 1.428% earlier this week, is now trading at 1.55 percent and is set to end the week with 3 percent gains.
It is worth noting that an uptick in the bond yields (or borrowing costs) makes the zero-yielding yellow metal less attractive.
Haven demand dropped on trade optimism
The decision by the US and China to restart trade talks from October put a bid under riskier assets.
The risk sentiment may have also got a boost from the upbeat US data showing an uptick in the wage growth and an acceleration in the service sector growth in August.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to end the week with 1.6% gains, having eked out 3% rise in the previous week.
That risk reset likely weighed over traditional safe-haven assets like Gold and the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair is also reporting a 0.58% gain on a weekly basis.
Looking forward
The focus is on China's trade balance and inflation data and the US consumer price index and retail sales figures.
An above-forecast Chinese exports figure will likely alleviate concerns of a global growth slowdown and further boost the risk sentiment, leading to a drop in Gold.
On similar lines, a better-than-expected US consumer price index and retail sales number will likely force investors to price out prospects of near-term US recession and Federal Reserve easing.
China trade data will be released over the weekend. Meanwhile, the US inflation is scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT on Thursday and the US retail sales will be released at 12:30 GMT on Friday.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Saturday, Sep 07
|08:00
|
|
|
¥3.100T
|
¥3.104T
|Sunday, Sep 08
|07:00
|
|
|
|
10.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
$43.00B
|
$45.06B
|07:00
|
CNY Exports (YoY)
|
|
|
2.0%
|
3.3%
|07:00
|
CNY Imports (YoY)
|
|
|
-6.0%
|
-5.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
310.26B
|Monday, Sep 09
|19:00
|
|
|
$16.0B
|
$14.6B
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$296.8K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
391.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$68.5K
|Tuesday, Sep 10
|01:30
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.8%
|01:30
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
-0.3%
|01:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|n/a
|
|
|
8.1%
|
8.1%
|n/a
|
CNY New Loans
|
|
|
1,225B
|
1,060B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
104.7
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
6.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
7.348M
|20:30
|
|
|
|
0.401M
|Wednesday, Sep 11
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-3.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.2%
|
2.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-4.771M
|Thursday, Sep 12
|12:30
|
|
|
219K
|
217K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
216.25K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.662M
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
256.440
|
256.571
|12:30
|
|
|
|
263.569
|12:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
84B
|24h
|
|
|
|
|16:00
|
|
|
|
|18:00
|
|
|
|
$-120B
|Friday, Sep 13
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
1.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
1.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-1.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
90.5
|
89.8
|14:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
738
Technical Outlook
Gold created an inverted hammer last week, signaling buyer exhaustion and a potential bearish reversal.
The current weekly candle has engulfed the price action seen in the previous week and is all set to confirm a bullish-to-bearish trend change with a convincing close below $1,517 (previous week's low).
The 14-week relative strength index is also reporting overbought conditions. Meanwhile, the 14-day RSI is about to drop into the bearish territory below 50.00.
Further, the daily chart is reporting a double top breakdown – a bearish reversal pattern.
All-in-all, the 50-day moving average support could come into play in the near term. As of writing, that average line is located at $1,465.
The bearish outlook would be invalidated if prices bounce up strongly from $1,500, although, as of now, that looks unlikely.
Weekly chart
Daily chart
Gold forecasts
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retraces daily gains as Powell downplays recession fears
While speaking at a panel organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies (SIAF), University of Zurich, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said the FOMC was not forecasting or expecting a recession in the US and allowed the USD to retrace its losses vs. the shared currency.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY rebounds from daily lows, looks to end week below 107
The USD/JPY pair dropped to a daily low of 106.62 in the early trading hours of the American session after the monthly labour market data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that nonfarm payrolls in August increased by 130,000 to fall short of the market expectation of 158,000 and weighed on the greenback.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.