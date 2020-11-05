Gold Price Forecast: Technicals, US election limbo favor XAU/USD ahead of FOMC

- Gold looks north amid favorable technical set up, odds of split US.
- US dollar on the back foot amid nervousness on the messy election.
- Fed to maintain a 'wait-and-see' approach to its easy policy.
With the US election outcome still elusive, although titling towards a Joe Biden presidency, Gold (XAU/USD) firmed on Thursday. Gold was largely pressured through the major part of Wednesday’s choppy trading but the buyers remained hopeful following a daily close above the $1900 mark. The US dollar tumbled and lifted gold, as global markets cheered prospects for a Biden win, implying a bigger stimulus package and no higher taxes.
However, with the Trump campaign having filed legal suits over the voting count in several states fuel fears for a contested election while markets remain worried about the increasing odds for a split government, as the Republicans look to retain the Senate on Biden at the White House. A split Congress could likely bring no end to the fiscal gridlock. The market nervousness is seemingly boding well for the traditional safe-haven gold, as the final results are eagerly awaited from the key swing states.
Gold traders also await the US Jobless Claims data and the FOMC monetary policy decision for a fresh direction on the yellow metal. The Fed is likely to hold its stance on the easy policy, assessing the implications of the US election and the coronavirus resurgence.
Gold: Short-tern technical outlook
Hourly chart
The hourly chart shows a symmetrical triangle confirmation but a strong catalyst is waited for the bulls to extend their control above the pattern resistance of $1907.
The bullish case is backed by the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) inching higher at 56.58 while within the positive zone. Also, the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) and 50-HMA bullish crossover adds credence to the further upside.
The next stop for the bulls is seen at Wednesday’s high of $1916.50, above which the $1920 hurdle will get tested.
To the downside, the upward-sloping 21-HMA at $1903 is immediate support. A breach of the last could put the $1900 level back at risk. Further south, the confluence of the 100 and 200-HMA at $1893 is the level to beat for the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
