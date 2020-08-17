Gold Price Forecast: Sellers continue to lurk above $1950 despite the dollar decline

XAU bulls looking to fight back control after a negative start.

US dollar remains divided between higher US yields and economic woes.

Improving US-China ties to limit the upside attempts in gold.

Gold (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot starting out a fresh week, having lost 4.5% last week to settle below $1950. The yellow metal recorded the worst week in five months, mainly hit by the rising US Treasury yields amid recent large auction. Record high Wall Street indices combined with profit-taking also exacerbated the pain in the safe-haven gold. The US dollar was offered little respite from the rising yields as US fiscal stimulus impasse, vaccine hopes and optimism ahead of weekend’s US-China trade deal review dampened the haven demand for the buck.

So far this Monday, the bright metal licks its wound after extending last week’s declines to $1929 levels, with the upside attempts elusive amid a pullback in the Asian equities and higher S&P 500 futures. Although, a broadly weaker US dollar, amid falling Treasury yields and the upbeat market mood, cushions the downside. Markets cheer some improvement in the US-China diplomatic ties after Beijing ramped up US oil purchases while US President Donald Trump offered Chinese firm ByteDance 90 days to offload its TikTok app from the previous 45 days set out in the executive order.

In the absence of relevant US economic news, gold prices will continue to take cues from the broad market sentiment and US-China updates.

Short-term technical perspective

Gold: Hourly chart

The short-term technical view on gold favors the bears, as observed in the hourly chart.

The price trades below all the major hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA) while the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat just below the midline in the bearish territory.

The bulls need to take out the stiff resistance around the $1945/50 region for a sustained move to the upside. Friday’s high at $1962.30 will be next on the buyers’ radar.

To the downside, an hourly closing below the critical $1929 support, the convergence of the falling trendline and intraday low, will revive last week’s bearish momentum.

The further downside will then open up towards the $1907 support, with the next cushion seen at $1900.

Gold: Additional levels to consider