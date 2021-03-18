Gold Price Forecast: Move beyond $1760-65 hurdle to pave the way for additional gains

Gold added to the post-FOMC gains and inched back closer to monthly tops.

The Fed’s dovish tone weighed on the USD and some support to the metal.

The risk-on mood, elevated US bond yields capped gains for the commodity.

Gold built on the previous session's positive move and edged higher through the Asian session on Thursday. The momentum pushed the commodity back closer to monthly tops and was sponsored by a dovish-sounding FOMC policy statement. The FOMC on Wednesday downplayed speculations that an improvement in the outlook could force the central bank to unwind its stimulus. The so-called "dot plots" indicated that the Fed was in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023. This, in turn, triggered a massive sell-off around the US dollar and provided a goodish lift to the dollar-denominated commodity.

The XAU/USD, which is often used as a hedge against inflation, further benefitted from the fact that the Fed expects inflation to exceed the 2% target and rise 2.4% this year. The Committee also upgraded its assessment of the current state of the economy and the median GDP forecast stood at 6.5% for the current year. This would mark the largest annual jump in GDP since 1984 and a whopping 2.3% upgrade from its estimates in December. The upbeat outlook remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets and capped any further gains for the safe-haven precious metal.

Meanwhile, policymakers made no mention of the recent surge in long-term borrowing cost, nor any effort to combat those movements. This allowed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady near the highest level since January 2020, which was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops touched in August 2020 has run its course and positioning for any further appreciating move in the near-term.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight move beyond the $1740-42 supply zone might have set the stage for some additional gains. A subsequent strength above previous strong support now turned resistance near the $1760-65 horizontal zone will reaffirm the bullish outlook. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the $1785-88 intermediate resistance before eventually aiming back to reclaim the $1800 mark.

On the flip side, dips toward the mentioned $1742-40 resistance breakpoint might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the $1730 region. This coincides with a one-and-half-week-old ascending trend-line support, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias. The commodity might then turn vulnerable to break below the $1700 mark and challenge multi-month lows, around the $1677-76 region set earlier this month.