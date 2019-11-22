- Gold is closing the week on a flat-to-negative note amid mixed trade-related headlines.
- Fading prospects of Fed rate cuts could weigh over gold during the next week.
- An above-forecast US GDP may bolster the bearish technical setup.
Gold has witnessed two-way business and is on track to end the week largely on a flat note around $1,465 per Oz.
The yellow metal seesawed throughout the week amid mixed US-China trade headlines. The US Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to safeguard human rights in Hong Kong, irking China, whose Foreign Minister on Wednesday warned of retaliation.
Further, President Trump on Tuesday said China will have to agree to a deal that he wants else the US will raise tariffs on Chinese imports.
The negative headlines put a bid under gold, but the buyers were not strong enough to push the safe-haven yellow metal above $1,475 in a sustained manner.
Gold's inability to cheer risk-off news emboldened sellers, inviting stronger selling pressure in the second half of the week, which was bolstered by positive newsflow on the trade front. Wall Street Journal on Thursday reported that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, during a phone call made late last week, had invited US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing for trade negotiations.
Journal further reported that US negotiators had accepted the invitation and the South China Morning Post said both countries are on the “doorstep” of reaching a deal.
That weakened the bid tone around the haven metal, yielding a drop to $1,462 on Friday.
Fed has hit the pause in its easing cycle
The minutes of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Oct. 29-30 meeting released on Wednesday showed the central bank has hit pause in its easing cycle following a rate cut in October and would resume rate cuts only if there is a material deterioration in the economy.
Fed's dovish-to-neutral shift is negative for gold, although markets seem to have priced out prospects of rate cuts till June 2020.
The rate cuts odds will likely drop further, pushing the US dollar and Treasury yields higher and gold lower if the preliminary third-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday betters the estimate of 2.4% annualized growth.
The metal may also take cues from a speech by Fed's Powell, scheduled at 00:00 GMT on Tuesday and the Durable Goods Orders data due on Wednesday.
Trading volumes may drop in the second half of the week, courtesy of the US Thanksgiving Holiday.
Technical Outlook
A bearish Doji reversal seen on the daily chart indicates the bounce from the recent low of $1,446 has ended and the sellers have regained control.
The 14-day RSI is holding below 50, indicating bearish conditions. The MACD histogram is looking to produce deeper bars, a sign the downside move is about to gather pace.
The descending 5- and 10-week moving averages are also indicating the path of least resistance is to the downside. Meanwhile, the weekly RSI has dropped below 50, having dived out of an ascending trendline earlier this month.
Gold looks set to retest the recent low of $1,446, which is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $1,266.39 to $1,557.10.
The outlook as per the weekly chart would turn bullish if and when the yellow metal rises above $1,518, invalidating the bearish lower highs setup.
Weekly chart
FXStreet's Forecast Poll
The market is bearish on the yellow metal for the short-term and mid-term, given the low odds of additional Fed rate cuts. The majority of analysts, however, expect gold to regain poise in three months. Indeed, if trade talks collapse and the Fed comes under pressure to ease further, gold will likely pick up a strong bid. Also, historical data shows, gold tends to bottom out in December and tends to put on a good show in January.
On November 12, the 1,450.00 level provided the needed resistance for the yellow metal to stop the sharp decline that was occurring since the start of November. Since then the rate has been consolidating by recovering to the 1,480.00 level. In regards to the future, the pair can go any way. It is trading in two patterns, where the junior is a channel down pattern and the larger one is an ascending channel. The smaller pattern has led the price to the close by trend line of the major pattern that can be touched by declining, surging or trading sideways.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
