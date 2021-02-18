Gold Price Forecast: Downside still compelling for XAU/USD, $1765 support remains at risk

Gold sees some signs of life as US Treasury yields retreat.

Dollar clings to recent gains, gold’s bounce to remain elusive.

Technicals still favor the downside, as Nov 30 low remains in sight.

Gold (XAU/USD) tumbled to the lowest levels since November 30 at $1770 after a big beat on the US Retail Sales dealt a blow to the non-yielding gold. The American consumer spending jumped by 5.3% in January, beating +1.0% expectations and triggered a sell-off in the US bonds amid further signs of strengthening US economic recovery. The decline in the US Treasury yields ensued, lifting up the demand for the greenback across the board. The US stimulus expectations also continue to offer support to the US rates, ramping up the reflation trade.

In Thursday’s trading so far, gold is consolidating its recovery from multi-month lows, as investors assess the implications of the rising Treasury yields on equity valuations and economic growth prospects. Also, conflicting covid vaccine reports from Pfizer and Moderna, in the wake of its efficacy against the South African strain, keep the downside cushioned in the metal. If the advance in the Treasury yields resumes, it could once again fuel a fresh sell-off in gold prices. Such a move depends on the US weekly jobless claims and the sentiment on global markets.

Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook

Gold: Daily chart

As observed in the daily chart, the gold price has bounced-off a critical horizontal trendline (orange) support at $1765 on Wednesday.

Unless the XAU/USD bulls take out Wednesday’s high at $1796, the bearish bias remains intact. Further up, the previous month low of $1803 could be challenged.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from lower levels but remains below the midline, suggesting that there is more scope to the downside.

A breach of the abovementioned key support could trigger a sharp drop towards June 2020 lows of around $1720.