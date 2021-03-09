Gold Price Forecast: Descending channel breakdown, death-cross favours XAU/USD bears

A combination of factors dragged gold to fresh multi-month lows on Monday.

A modest pullback in the US bond yields extended some support to the metal.

The underlying bullish sentiment should keep a lid on any meaningful recovery.

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick, instead came under some renewed selling pressure and dropped to fresh nine-month lows on Monday. The US dollar kicked off the new week on a strong footing and shot to three-and-half month tops amid the upbeat US economic outlook. Friday's stunning NFP report reinforced the narrative of a strong sequential recovery and continued underpinning the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on the early gains, rather prompted some fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity.

The USD further benefitted from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, buoyed by the passage of a massive US fiscal stimulus bill. The US Senate on Saturday voted 50-49 in favour of US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and triggered another sell-off in the US fixed income market. This, along with expectations for an uptick in US inflation, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US bond back above the 1.60%, or over one-year tops touched last week. This further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that the package would provide enough resources to fuel a very strong US economic recovery. She further added that there are tools to deal with inflation and triggered a modest pullback in the US bond yields, which extended some support to the metal amid oversold conditions on short-term charts. The XAU/USD found some support near the $1675 region and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, though the upside seems limited and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

The underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets should hold bullish traders from placing any aggressive bets and cap the upside for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the optimism over a strong global economic recovery amid the impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the continuous decline in new cases. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity remains down and any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions. There isn’t any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, leaving the metal at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the commodity on Monday slipped below support marked by the lower boundary of a two-month-old descending channel and seems vulnerable to slide further. The bearish outlook is reinforced by the occurrence of the death cross, wherein 50-day SMA slices through the 200-day SMA. However, overstretched conditions on short-term charts warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest rebound before positioning for any further decline. Nevertheless, the commodity still seems vulnerable to prolong its recent bearish trajectory and aim to test the next relevant support near the $1630-25 region. The downward momentum could further get extended and drag the metal further toward the $1600 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the $1700 mark might now confront some resistance near the overnight swing highs, around the $1714 region. This is followed by the $1722-23 supply zone, which if cleared decisively might trigger some short-covering bounce. The commodity might then climb back to the $1738-40 hurdle before eventually aiming to challenge the $1765-60 strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance. The latter should now act as a strong barrier and key pivotal point for short-term traders.