Gold Price Forecast: Daily closing above $1945 critical amid pre-Fed dollar comeback

- Gold bulls fighting for control after a quick drop from record high.
- US dollar sell-off stalls amid US stimulus hopes, ahead of FOMC.
- US-China tensions, virus-led economic woes and US data to remain in play.
Gold (XAU/USD) saw another day of solid advance and settled Wednesday near the highest levels since September 2011 around $1942. The narrative behind gold’s surge remained the massive central banks’ stimulus, growing economic uncertainty over COVID-19 and the prevalence of negative real bond yield, which continued to weigh heavily on the US dollar. The US-China escalation and hopes of the US fiscal aid also favored the precious metal.
On Tuesday, gold extended the vertical rise into an eighth straight session and recorded a new life-time high at $1981.34. The spot built on Wednesday’s advance, as the bulls extended control after the price surpassed previous record high near $1921. The spot, however, witnessed a quick corrective pullback and tested the key support near $1933 levels. The sharp move lower can be mainly attributed to broad-based US dollar comeback, as investors resorted to profit-taking ahead of the FOMC monetary policy decision due to announced on Wednesday. The US dollar recovery could be short-lived, as markets price in a dovish Fed announcement, in the face of stalling economic recovery stalls due to the coronavirus resurgence.
Short-term technical outlook
Gold: Hourly chart
As observed in the hourly chart, the quick $35 retracement from near-record highs brought the price back to test the critical 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $1946, where it now wavers.
The spot pierced below the key 21-HMA support but managed to quickly reclaim, which keeps the buyers still hopeful.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south after the drop and looks to breach midline, suggesting the corrective pullback could extend.
Therefore, the next downside target is seen at the $1933.40 (daily low), below which the bullish 50-HMA at $1923.85 could be tested.
Should the selling pressure accelerate further, a test of the $1900 mark will be imminent. That level is the convergence of the 100-HMA and round figure.
On the flip side, the $1950 psychological level will continue to offer stiff resistance, above which the fresh record high will be put at risk, as the bulls will then look to conquer the $2000 mark.
Overall, for the bullish momentum to sustain in the near-term, the price needs to give a daily closing above the 21-HMA.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.58
|Today Daily Change
|2.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1942.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1819.34
|Daily SMA50
|1767.05
|Daily SMA100
|1711.1
|Daily SMA200
|1620.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1945.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1900
|Previous Weekly High
|1906.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.86
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1917.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1913.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1883.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1867.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1958.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1975.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2004.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
