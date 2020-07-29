Gold Price Forecast: Buyers hopeful amid dovish Fed expectations, favorable technicals

Gold bulls taking a breather ahead of the key Fed decision.

Fed to strike a dovish stance amid rising virus risks to the economy.

Technical set up suggests the upside still remains favored.

After witnessing massive volatility, Gold (XAU/USD) settled Tuesday above the psychological $1950 level, as the US dollar stalled its broad recovery and saw late-selling amid a resurgence of the coronavirus-led economic concerns. The US Conference Board Consumer Confidence fell more than expected in July, underscoring the virus impact on the growth prospects. Also, the US fiscal aid impasse weighed down on the greenback and helped the bright metal to recover from the sharp corrective slide to $1907. Gold recorded fresh all-time highs at $1981.34 in Tuesday’s Asian trading.

In the lead up to the Fed showdown, gold is consolidating the previous moves in a tight range around $1950. The bullish bias still remains in place amid dovish Fed expectations, as the US economic recovery stalls on the back of the virus second-wave ramping up across the US. Fed could hint at adopting yield curve control, which could send the real yields further into the negative zone, triggering a fresh sell-off in the US dollar.

Short-term technical outlook

Gold: Hourly chart

The hourly chart for the precious metal looks promising while the price trades in a narrow range within a symmetrical triangle formation.

Given that gold closed above the critical 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) on a daily basis, then at $1946, suggests that the upside bias still remains favored.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flatlined but holds above the 50 levels, keeping the buyers hopeful.

Therefore, the metal could likely chart a symmetrical triangle bullish breakout above the falling trendline resistance at $1962 on an hourly closing basis.

Subsequently, the bulls will retest the record highs, as the quest to conquer the $2000 level continues.

On the flip side, the $1945 demand area will continue to cushion the downside. That level is the confluence of the bullish 21 and 50-HMAs.

Sellers could look for entries below the latter to test the next crucial support seen around $1920-18 region, which is the confluence of the upward sloping 100-HMA and rising trendline support.

Further south, the $1900 level will be the level to beat for the bears, in order to negate the near-term bullish perspective.

