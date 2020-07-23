Gold Price Forecast: Buy the dips? Chart warrants caution amid US-China flare-up

- Gold bulls struggle as the US dollar looks to stabilize.
- US-China escalation, stimulus hopes and US data in focus.
- Rising wedge and bearish RSI spotted on the hourly chart.
Gold (XAU/USD) replicated Wednesday’s Asian move this Thursday, having recorded fresh nine-year highs at $1876.66 before the quick retracement. The intensifying tensions between the US and China, in the face the accusations of Beijing spying and the subsequent closure of China’s Houston consulate, continued to bode well for the precious metal. However, the haven demand for the US dollar resurfaced on Thursday, as markets turned jittery after US President Donald Trump said it was “always possible” other Chinese missions could be ordered to close as well. This could mark an unprecedented escalation between the two leading world economies. Therefore, the stabilization in the US dollar across its main peers capped the gains in gold.
Looking ahead, the greenback could catch a fresh bid-wave if the risk-off trades pick-up pace on further US-China escalation. This could prompt a correction in the bright metal, although the downside will likely remain cushioned by the continued surge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the massive stimulus deployed globally will continue boosting the attractiveness of the non-yielding gold. The focus also remains on the US Jobless Claims data and the discussion on the next round of the US fiscal stimulus.
Short-term technical outlook
Gold: Hourly chart
The price has carved out a rising wedge formation on the hourly chart, having managed to hold above the rising trendline support and 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) confluence around $1864.
A breach of the latter will validate the patter and trigger a fresh corrective move lower, with the downside target at $1850 (bullish 50-HMA) in sight. A bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price divergence is spotted, suggesting that the downside risks remain in play.
Further south, the upward-sloping 100-HMA at $1830 could be tested should the correction gather steam.
However, it's worth noting, the bulls have defied the earlier technical warnings, as highlighted on Tuesday, A test of the record highs at $1920 still remains on the radar and therefore, any pullback is seen as a good buying opportunity.
The immediate hurdle for the buyers is aligned at the rising trendline resistance at $1878, close to the multi-year high. Beyond which the $1900 mark could be eyed.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1868.88
|Today Daily Change
|-2.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1872.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1798.17
|Daily SMA50
|1756.56
|Daily SMA100
|1703.64
|Daily SMA200
|1613.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1872.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1840.66
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1852.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1830.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1819.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1882.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1893.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1914.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Uptrend continues but Sino-US tussle, coronavirus issues may cap gains
EUR/USD prints a four-day winning trend on dollar sell-off. Uptrend intact, but Sino-US tensions and coronavirus concerns pose risk. The bid tone may weaken ahead of the EU parliament's ratification of the recovery fund.
Gold: Record highs in sight while above $1861
The corrective slide in Gold lost legs near $1845 region on Wednesday, prompting the bulls to fight back control and reach fresh nine-year highs of $1876.66 early Thursday. Gold is off the multi-year high, with the earlier $1861 cap now turned into critical support back in play.
GBP/USD keeps 1.2700 despite China, Brexit headlines
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low but stays inside 20-pips range since late-Wednesday. UK PM Johnson shows commitment to strike deal with EU. China again warns UK on citizenship to the Hong Kong residents, Sino-American tensions remain in play.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Improvement stalls and worry returns
The three month receding trend in unemployment claims has stalled in July as businesses continue to lay off workers in large numbers despite improvement in many areas of the US economy. Dollar fades on US economic concerns, European stimulus.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.