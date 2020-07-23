Gold Price Forecast: Buy the dips? Chart warrants caution amid US-China flare-up

Gold bulls struggle as the US dollar looks to stabilize.

US-China escalation, stimulus hopes and US data in focus.

Rising wedge and bearish RSI spotted on the hourly chart.

Gold (XAU/USD) replicated Wednesday’s Asian move this Thursday, having recorded fresh nine-year highs at $1876.66 before the quick retracement. The intensifying tensions between the US and China, in the face the accusations of Beijing spying and the subsequent closure of China’s Houston consulate, continued to bode well for the precious metal. However, the haven demand for the US dollar resurfaced on Thursday, as markets turned jittery after US President Donald Trump said it was “always possible” other Chinese missions could be ordered to close as well. This could mark an unprecedented escalation between the two leading world economies. Therefore, the stabilization in the US dollar across its main peers capped the gains in gold.

Looking ahead, the greenback could catch a fresh bid-wave if the risk-off trades pick-up pace on further US-China escalation. This could prompt a correction in the bright metal, although the downside will likely remain cushioned by the continued surge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the massive stimulus deployed globally will continue boosting the attractiveness of the non-yielding gold. The focus also remains on the US Jobless Claims data and the discussion on the next round of the US fiscal stimulus.

Short-term technical outlook

Gold: Hourly chart

The price has carved out a rising wedge formation on the hourly chart, having managed to hold above the rising trendline support and 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) confluence around $1864.

A breach of the latter will validate the patter and trigger a fresh corrective move lower, with the downside target at $1850 (bullish 50-HMA) in sight. A bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price divergence is spotted, suggesting that the downside risks remain in play.

Further south, the upward-sloping 100-HMA at $1830 could be tested should the correction gather steam.

However, it's worth noting, the bulls have defied the earlier technical warnings, as highlighted on Tuesday, A test of the record highs at $1920 still remains on the radar and therefore, any pullback is seen as a good buying opportunity.

The immediate hurdle for the buyers is aligned at the rising trendline resistance at $1878, close to the multi-year high. Beyond which the $1900 mark could be eyed.

Gold: Additional levels to consider