Gold Price Forecast: Bull-bear tug-of-war to extend above $1800 ahead of US Retail Sales

- Risk-aversion in Asia lifts the dollar bids, caps Gold’s upside.
- Technical set up on the hourly chart suggests range trade.
- US Retail Sales – a key decider amid incoming virus updates.
Gold (XAU/USD) settled almost unchanged above the $1810 level on Wednesday after witnessing another volatile session, mainly driven by the broader market sentiment and US dollar price action. The optimism over the coronavirus vaccine was overshadowed by the rising new infections worldwide.
In Thursday’s trading so far, the spot wavers in a $5 tight range around $1810, with the broad US dollar rebound capping the upside. Ongoing US-China tensions combined with virus fears lift the haven demand for the greenback. Further, the latest Chinese data showing uneven recovery weigh on the investors’ sentiment. Asian equities flash red, led by the declines in the Chinese stocks while the S&P 500 futures flip to losses after Wednesday’s positive session.
The yellow metal could continue to see the recent choppy trend heading into the key US Retail Sales release. A smaller-than-expected rise in the data could further dampen the market mood and weigh on the global stocks and accelerate the recovery momentum in the US dollar. This, in turn, could bode ill for the USD-sensitive gold. The downside in the prices, however, could remain cushioned amid looming virus risks and US-China escalation.
Short-term technical outlook
Gold: One-hour chart
As observed on the hourly chart, the price is clinging to its 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $1810.01 while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat at 50.73, still holding up above the midline.
Wednesday’s closing above the 21-HMA offers some good news for the bulls. However, they will likely face an uphill task to clear the stiff hurdle above the $1815 region, which is the confluence of July 15 and 9 high.
A break above the latter will bring back the multi-year highs of $1818.17 on the buyers’ radars.
On the flip side, powerful support seen around $1805, the convergence of the 50 and 100-HMAs, will continue to keep the bullish bias intact.
Further south, the 1800 level will be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bears, where the bullish 200-HMA coincides.
It’s worth noting that the bulls have managed to defend above the 200-HMA since mid-June.
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1809.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1810.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1778.81
|Daily SMA50
|1744.48
|Daily SMA100
|1692.99
|Daily SMA200
|1605.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1810.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1807.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1803.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1796.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1791.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1816.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1821.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1828.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
