Gold extended its two-way price moves and remained confined in a broader trading range.

The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and capped gains for the metal.

A softer risk tone might extend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and limit losses.

Gold edged higher on the last day of the week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within a broader trading range held over the past two weeks or so. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking from four-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. This comes amid growing market worries about the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions in Europe, which extended some additional support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.

That said, the upbeat outlook for the US economy helped limit any meaningful USD losses and kept a lid on any strong gains for the metal. The impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations, along with the passage of a massive stimulus package has been fueling expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. Adding to the optimism, US President Joe Biden – in his first formal news conference on Thursday – made an ambitious pledge of administering 200 million vaccine shots in 100 days.

This comes amid speculations for another $3.0 trillion infrastructure plan from the US, which was seen as another factor that continued underpinning the USD. The precious metal edged lower during the Asian session on Monday and seemed unaffected by a softer risk tone around the equity markets. The risk-off flow was reinforced by sliding US Treasury bond yields, which seemed to be the only factor that might extend some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday. This might hold traders from placing aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the commodity and the two-way price action warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets. That said, repeated failures to find acceptance at higher levels support prospects for a further near-term decline. However, a sustained breakthrough a near two-week-old trading range support, around the $1720 region is needed to confirm the negative bias.

This will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $1700 mark. The breakdown momentum could further get extended and drag the metal back towards testing multi-month lows, around the $1677-76 region touched earlier this month.

On the flip side, the $1744-45 region might continue to act as a strong barrier and is followed by the post-FOMC highs, near the $1755 level ahead of the $1760 strong support breakpoint. The latter coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move. The precious metal might then surpass an intermediate barrier near the $1773-75 region and aim to reclaim the $1800 mark.