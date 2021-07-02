Gold Price Forecast: 100-DMA remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls ahead of US NFP

- Gold price consolidates the recovery below $1800.
- Bulls remain unnerved amid Delta covid woes and hawkish Fed policy.
- Gold remains capped below 100-DMA ahead of the critical US NFP.
Gold price extended Wednesday’s rebound and hit the highest levels in three days at $1783 on Thursday, as the demand for the safe-haven assets was on the rise, including the US dollar. Mounting fears over the economic impact of the Delta covid strain flareups in Asia and Europe dented risk appetite. Meanwhile, investors also adjusted their positions ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), especially in light of the recent sell-off in gold price and the Fed’s hawkish shift in its monetary policy. The recovery momentum in gold price was also backed by the ongoing retreat in the US rates, courtesy of the reduced demand for higher-yielding assets.
Gold price is holding onto the recent gains in the lead-up to the NFP showdown. The US labor market report could likely throw fresh light into the timeline of the Fed’s monetary policy shift, as employment progress remains one of the key goals for the world’s most powerful central bank. The US economy is expected to add 69K jobs in June after the terrible 559K numbers seen in May. The Unemployment Rate is seen dropping to 5.7% last month. Encouraging headline NFP data could bolster the Fed’s hawkish expectations, which could have a significant negative impact on gold price. Ahead of the critical data release, gold price could maintain its range play below the $1800 mark, as investors refrain from placing any big directional bets on the precious metal.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, gold price is consolidating the two-day recovery from two-month lows of $1751. At the time of writing, the bulls struggle below $1780, awaiting fresh trading impetus.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flatlined, sitting outside the oversold territory but well below the central line. This implies that the downside bias remains intact for gold price.
On an NFP blowout, gold price could reverse its uptrend and drop back towards the $1751 support area.
Ahead of that the previous week’s low at $1761 could offer some support to the bullish traders.
Alternatively, a data disappointment could possibly pour cold water on the Fed’s tapering and tightening expectations, in turn, offering extra zest to gold bulls.
The 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1790 will emerge as the first critical upside hurdle to clear.
A daily closing above the latter could negate the bearish near-term outlook, opening gates for a test of the $1800 threshold.
The next relevant upside target appears at the downward-pointing 21-DMA at $1818.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to another key support around 1.1800
EUR/USD remains pressured around a three-month low tested below 1.1850. Failures to bounce off crucial horizontal line, downbeat Momentum keep bears hopeful. Two-month-old support line, RSI conditions to test the further downside
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD prints losses for the straight seventh day. The US dollar stands strong after the mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. The sterling lost its ground post-disappointing economic data, BOE dovish stance.
Gold remains skeptical below $1,800 on steady USD
Gold prices move in a narrow trading range below $1800 as investors remain cautious and stayed from making large positions ahead of the key US data. Any major shift in the readings could prompt the Fed to change its ultra-accommodative monetary policy.
These three DeFi tokens prepare to make a resurgence
Aave price jumps almost 60% from the June lows, shattering the May declining trend line. Compound price catapults 90%, reinstating various support levels as the DeFi token pursues higher prices. Maker price recovers the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
US interest rates and the dollar: Still the closest of companions
After all the pandemic dramas of the past 18 months, Fed interest rate policy remains the most important indicator for the US dollar. Are the Fed's June projection of two possible hikes in 2023 a tightening bias? If US inflation is a temporary phenomenon, why the abrupt change in policy?