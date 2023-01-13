Commodity prices have made an explosive start to 2023, registering their biggest back-to-back daily gains on record – sending entire complexing surging to fresh multi-month highs.
And Gold is definitely no exception. The precious metal has been on an unstoppable run this month, notching up its sixth consecutive day of gains on Friday – sending prices skyrocketing above the key $1,900 mark.
Since the last quarter of 2022, Gold prices have gone parabolic rallying by over $300 an ounce from November to present. Interestingly, Gold prices and Commodities in general are beginning to resemble the identical trend seen during the first quarter of 2020 – just before prices surged to new all-time highs.
Historically, each time, Commodities have started the year on a positive note – they have always gone onto the finish the year with solid gains.
One of the major catalysts behind the explosive move higher comes as a result of the previous three U.S Consumer Price Index Reports showing signs of Inflation slowing. Data released on Thursday, showed Inflation continued to slow in December – for the third consecutive month in a row – suggesting that Inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.
The data boosted expectations that the Fed and its global central-banking peers will continue to reduce the pace of rate increases throughout the first quarter of 2023 – leading to the eventual end of their most aggressive hiking cycle since the 1980s.
According Goldman Sachs, the macroeconomic backdrop for Commodities in 2023 is looking more bullish than ever before. In their year-ahead outlook, Goldman Sachs signalled that “Commodities will be the best-performing asset class once again in 2023” – forecasting huge gains ahead for the entire sector amid a Supercycle that has the potential to last for a decade.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
