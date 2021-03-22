Gold increased strongly from $1700/oz to $1758/oz last week and decreased to $1735/oz - $1740/oz in the Asian session this week. This enhancement is supported by the bulls and the positive news from the vaccination campaign of many countries. The good development is the issuance of "vaccine passports" to individuals who can move around the world. Contrary to the positive news,England, France, Germany and some countries in Europe are facing the risk of third spreading Covid-19, especially France.
DXY - US Dollar Index fluctuated around 91.32 - 92.16. This fluctuation is considered quite slightly in the context of the economic stimulus package which worths 1,900 billion USD, has reached the American. Moreover, Fed continues to keep the super-low interest rate unchanged from now until at least the end of 2022, and committed to promote the program of buying government bonds (about 120 billion USD per month), said by J. Powell.
In general, the market has become accustomed to the stimulus of the US Federal Reserve and indirectly created optimism for the economy. This week, however, Mr. Powell is going to have a speech and testifies, to explain the solutions and the prospects for future economic recovery.
Trend analysis
On the Daily chart, gold has increased slightly this week, continuing to complete the corrective increase at $1780/oz - $1800/oz. Note, gold is still in a downtrend (formed from August 2020). The uptrend this week is a correction and still keeps dropping unexpectedly. (see chart below)
On the 4-hour chart, there is a tension between the buyers and the sellers. That is, gold continuously moved up and broke through the resistances then fell back to the supports. However, the bulls are still available and the maximum wavelength is about $1760/oz - $1780/oz. (see chart below).
Resistance/Support analysis
This week, I recommend focusing on temporary weak supports at $1720/oz and $1700/oz. Additionally, based on Fibonacci analysis and Trend analysis, establish strong resistances at $1760/oz and $1780/oz, especially at $1780/oz.
The resistances are $1760/oz and $1780/oz.
The supports are $1700/oz and $1720/oz.
Fibonacci analysis
The Fibonacci tool is measured on the daily chart at 1760/2070 level. As I mentioned in recent analysis, after reacting strongly to the Fibonacci 123.6, gold has gone back to the Fibonacci 100. When getting to this point, a high risk will appear. The candles reversed strongly and immediately formed a downtrend.
Moving average MA
On the Daily chart, the SMA50 is slowing down and moving sideways, like the SMA200, both showing the weaknesses of the bears. The EMA20 shows signs of reversal and climbs, which shows that gold continues to rise, maybe gets to the SMA200.
On the 4-Hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went up, showing bullish. However, both the EMA20/SMA50 are still below the SMA200, showing that in the medium-term and long-term, the bears still dominate for a long time.
On the 1-Hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and made dovish. Moreover, gold keeps testing the SMA200, it means there must be a strong moving in the late London session and Newyork session. The SMA200 becomes the dynamic support on this chart.
