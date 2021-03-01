Last week, gold dropped quickly to $1717/oz. However, the decline did not last longly and the bull has returned. In the first London session of the week, gold steadily rose to $1753/ounce. Gold plummeted in the dimensional news.

For the Bulls, gold could increase by the push from the new economic stimulus package, which worth $1900 billion, was approved by only the Democracy. Nancy Pelosi, said that: "The package can be passed without approval from the Republican".

In the other hand, for the Bears, investors were reassured by the inflation rate control and the risk of asset bubbles, by the chairman of FED - Jerome Powell. Additionally, the positive economy and controlling the disease situation in the UK, was informed by the Bank of England BOE, make more confident for the Bears.

The DXY - US Dollar Index increased strongly, sometimes exceeding 90.65, while it stopped at 90.97 now. The strong rise of the USD was caused by the stimulus package of 1900 billion USD which created excitement for investors.

Trend analysis

On the Daily chart, after a week of strong fluctuations to $1717/oz, gold had a correction session to $1750/oz. The price $1750/oz is the old support of Gold after breaking the uptrend (the uptrend was formed from April 2020). In the long-term, gold is still in a downtrend, at least until the end of March this year.

On the 4-hour chart, gold entered a corrective uptrend. Gold can reach at the zone of $1770/oz - $1785/oz, that is the maximum wavelength. (see chart below).

Resistance/Support Analysis

This week, I see two major resistance levels: $1770/oz and $1785/oz. These are two old price that the gold has broken before. On the other hand, these two resistance zones represent the maximum wavelength that the price can reach this week, as I mentioned above. (The wavelength is measured based on the previous). For the supports, you should check the $1735/oz and $1717/oz this week.

The resistances are at $1785/oz, $1770/oz and $1750/oz.

The supports are $1735/oz and $1717/oz.

Fibonacci analysis

The Fibonacci tool is measured on the daily chart at 1760/2070. Right now, I adjusted slightly to the Fibonacci analysis by fixing measuring at 1760/2070 in the bear market. After breaking the uptrend at the 100 Fibonacci level, gold retest to it again. If retesting is successful, gold will continue to fall, targeting the Fibonacci level of 123.6, which is between about $1690/oz - $1700/oz.

Moving Average MA

On the Daily chart, the EMA20 continues to quickly decline and make a slope from the SMA200. The SMA50 cut the SMA200 and continued to fall, which create a downtrend. This is a positive signal for the Bears in the medium-term and long-term.

On the 4-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and turned down, creates a strong downtrend. Additionally, there is a bulltrap here. The SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and went down too.

Above the 1-hour chart, the EMA20 makes bullish. The SMA50 is flat, showing a reversal signal. However, the two EMA20/SMA50 are still in a long-term downtrend.