Gold rose strongly for the fourth time, from $1678/oz to $1740/oz. Gold was pushed to go up by the government's public spending on construction and building like upgrading its crumbling infrastructure and tackling climate change.

The DXY - US Dollar Index fell back from 93.4 to 92.5. This fall is considered to be not important due to the good PMI which was released on 1st April and FED promised to keep the interest rate unchanged.

This week, traders should keep the eyes open for the fixed calendar such as the overnight lending rate from the RBA, the unemployment rate of Canada. The FOMC meeting will take place on Thursday, and the president of the US Federal Reserve will have a speech too.

Trend analysis

On the daily chart, after falling back to $1678/oz and testing the uptrend (which formed in May 2019 on daily chart), the gold keeps going up. Preview of the daily chart, gold is on the downtrend (which formed in August 2020) and this bear trend these days is just a correlation (a return wave). As I mentioned in my previous articles, the maximum wavelength is about $1760/oz - $1780$/oz.

On the 4-hour chart, gold is on the phase 3 of the break-out pattern, and it is breaking the downtrend (which formed in January 2021). If gold forms a bullish trend, it will likely go up to the old resistance $1780/oz.

Resistance/Support analysis

The resistances are $1760/oz and $1780/oz.

The supports are $1680/oz and $1715/oz.

Fibonacci analysis

The Fibonacci tool is measured on the daily chart at 1760/2070 level. The tendency of the bulls is showing on this chart, gold is pushing to the Fibonacci 100. However, there are many struggles here for both 2 side and investors should keep an eye on the bears too.

Moving average MA

On the Daily chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 keep going down and make a distance from the SMA200, showing that gold keeps bullish in the mid-term and long-term. However, right now, the EMA20 has a reversal signal and likely has a comeback rising.

On the 4-Hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went up. Predictably, the EMA20 will keep climbing and crossing the SMA200 again, before the bears join.

On the 1-hour chart, all the 3 MA show the good news for the bulls. The EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and went up. The SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and went up. In conclusion, in the next few sessions, the main trend of gold is bullish. But the bullish trend now is just in short-term, for the mid-term and long-term gold is still on a bearish trend.