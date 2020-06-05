Gold is trading 2.82% lower on the week and on Friday has fallen 2% alone.

The technical indicators on the higher timeframes are showing some bearish signals.

Gold weekly chart

The catalyst for this week's fall has been a rise in yields, positive NFP data and a move into risk assets as airline stocks and banks recover from lows. These are the stocks that struggled the most during the COVID-19 crisis and now it seems that investors are rotating back into these stocks.

The non-farm payroll data for May came in at a staggering +2509K vs estimates of -7500K and the previous was also revised to -20687K from -20537K. Obviously this is a massive beat that the market was not expecting. The unemployment rate also beat expectations to print at 13.3% vs the analyst consensus of 15%.

The gold weekly chart is having a very bearish close and might close nearly 3% lower by the end of the session. The indicators have picked up on the slowing momentum. The Relative Strength Index indicator has a three-wave divergence. This is when the indicator makes lower waves while the price makes higher ones. This is marked on the chart by the red trendline on the RSI indicator.

The MACD signal lines are also gearing up for a bearish cross after being overextended for a while now. This is marked by the green arrow in the indicator. The histogram also looks like it might be dipping under the zero mid-line soon.

Gold 4-hour chart

Gold has had a pretty bearish session on Friday and the Fibonacci extension levels are producing targets lower down. The blue support zone at USD 1634.00 matches up nicely with the 161.8% Fib extension level making the level stronger. Below that there is the black support zone at USD 1545.54 and this could be another target if the blue zone breaks.