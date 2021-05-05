Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD continues to fluctuate between key levels below $1,800

XAU/USD turned south after failing to break above $1,800 earlier in the week.

20-day SMA continues to act as support, limits gold downside.

Gold could have a tough time gathering bullish momentum unless it reclaims $1,800.

The XAU/USD pair lost nearly 1% on Tuesday after encountering a tough resistance at $1,800. Although the gold price edged lower during the European trading hours on Wednesday, it managed to stage a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,782.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, rising US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for gold to attract investors earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield gained more than 1% and forced XAU/USD to push lower.

However, the positive shift seen in market sentiment made it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength and allowed gold to start retracing its daily decline in the early American session.

The data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute showed on Wednesday that private-sector employment in the US rose by 742,000 in April. Although this reading fell short of analysts' estimate for an increase of 800,000, it marked the highest print since September 2020 and helped risk flows dominate the financial markets. Reflecting the upbeat mood, the S&P 500 Futures and Nasdaq Futures are up 0.4% and 0.6% respectively.

Later in the session, the ISM Services PMI report will be watched closely by market participants. Any hints toward increasing price pressures in the service sector could provide a boost to US T-bond yields and weigh on XAU/USD and vice versa.

Gold technical outlook

On the daily chart, key technical levels remain intact on Wednesday, suggesting that the gold price is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart is moving sideways a little above 50, confirming the view that gold's near-term outlook stays neutral with a slight bullish bias.

However, the tough resistance that formed at $1,800 (100-day SMA, psychological level) forced gold to turn south four times in the past two weeks. In order to attract more buyers and post additional gains, gold may have to make a daily close above that level. $1,820 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the January-March downtrend) could be seen as the next target.

On the downside, the 20-day SMA, currently located at $1,770, continues to act as a dynamic support. A convincing decline below that level could cause the bearish pressure to ramp up drag gold toward $1,740 (50-day SMA/Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

Additional levels to watch for