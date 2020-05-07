Gold is trading 1.41% higher on Thursday as the markets shift.

There has been a nice trendline break on the hourly chart and now resistance levels are in focus.

Fundamental backdrop

Today has been an interesting one, the market has moved back to risk on. The S&P 500 and the rest of the major indices looked bearish this time yesterday but what a difference 24 hours can make. Gold has also put in a shift as the yellow metal now trades 1.41% higher and pushed back through the psychological USD 1700 level once again.

Today it seems that the rates markets have shifted. The January 2021 Fed Fund Futures are now pricing in negative rates. This is a mammoth shits and the market has seen the greenback weakening across the board. The US 10 year yield has now fallen 7.48% to 0.650 (at the time of writing) and the 2 year is breaking the key support level (0.179) to the downside.

The fireworks do not end there as tomorrow we have the non-farm payrolls data to contend with. Speaking of data today the initial jobless claims rose slightly above the analyst consensus of 3 million to print at 3.169 million. Tomorrow's estimates for NFP are within the -8.6 million to -30.0 million band and I know it is quite a deviation but analysts are looking at some big job losses.

Lastly, the Bank of England also left rates unchanged as expected but the QE vote was the interesting part. There were two monetary policymakers who voted for an additional £100 billion to be added to the balance sheet. Not enough to make it happen but it will be interesting to listen to the seven others over the next few weeks to see if they start to lean over to the other camp and also request more stimulus.

Technical picture

The hourly chart shows the extent of the change in sentiment over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday the price it a low of USD 1682.30 and now there has been a rise of over $30 per ounce to the upside. The key break comes at the orange trendline. It has been respected 4 times over its lifespan and now traders could be looking for higher levels. USD 1722.00 has been a resistance level in the past and it is also the mean value of the consolidation period when the price it the recent high on the chart (USD 1739.00). Beyond that, the high of USD 1739.00 would be the level to look out for. If that breaks the extension targets could move closer to the USD 1800 level.

Additional levels