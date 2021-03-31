Gold collapsed from $1732/oz to $1678/oz, this is the third time decrease in a week since the beginning of March. After nearly 2 weeks of accumulating at the zone between $1722/oz and $1747/oz, gold has continued to make a bearish trend.

The DXY index increased from 93.17 to 93.4, which is strongest since the beginning of the Covid-19 last year. It is supported by information on US Treasury yields, 10-year bond yields reached 1.726%, the highest level in 2 years (since December 2019). Moreover, the yield curve of government bonds increases, showing that the strong actions of the Fed began to take effect and improve the US economy.

The CB consumer confidence survey reported a high positive result which was higher than the forecast, showing that the Americans are ready to spend again.

The Joe Biden government's which have tried their best to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the promotion of mass vaccination, have achieved some success. The New York Times reported that the US has more than 180 million doses of vaccine, moreover, the number of people vaccinated reached 147 million people. The US is a pioneer in vaccination and is taking steps to become a big brother in the world again.

Trend analysis

On the daily chart, the bears are dominating as gold continues to fall down, which is still in a downtrend (formed from August 2020). This bearish trend with a high volume continuously breaks many support at $1720/oz and $1700/oz. The maximum wavelength of this downtrend is about $1740/oz - $1750/oz.

On the 4-hour chart, the downtrend continues to keep their eyes open for a great fall (the downtrend is formed from January 2021). Despite that gold is accumulating at $1680/oz, it is still in a downtrend, for long-term, there is a high risky bulltrap in this chart.

Resistance/Support analysis

The Resistances are $1720/oz and $1760/oz.

The Supports are $1640/oz and $1675/oz.

Fibonacci analysis

The Fibonacci tool is measured on the daily chart at 1760/2070 level. Gold increased to the 100 Fibonacci level but making failure, the bears joined and pulled the gold down to the Fibonacci 123.6. However, right now, there is a high possibility that gold will keep breaking down and dive into the Fibonacci 138.2.

Moving Average MA

On the Daily chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and turned down, the mid-term trend is bearish. The SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and went down, the long-term trend is bearish. The EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and turned down, the short-term trend is downtrend too.

On the 4-hour chart, it is likely similar to the Daily chart, all 3 MA provide strong sell signals to the bears. Note that the EMA20 shows a very strong bearish movement, so the mainline positions this week will be short.

On the 1-hour chart, the EMA20 went down and made a wide range from 2 other MA - SMA50/SMA200. The SMA200 is slow but it holds the main downside.

In summary, all three MA are showing strong sell signals, which is very good for the bears this week.