This week, the US's CPI m/m (consumer price index) climbed to 1.2% and the CPI y/y also soared by 8.5%, showing significant inflation in this country. Although the Fed has taken strong action to curb the overheat, this may not be enough to control the rise of commodities, especially gold.
DXY Index - The US Dollar Index (an index that measures the strength of the US Dollar) significantly soared during the past 2 weeks, from 97.7 to 100.2, as a growth of 2.7%.
This week, the important news that we must keep an eye on is the bond auction of 10-y bonds and 30-y bonds, and the release of US retail sales m/m.
MA analysis
On the daily chart, the MA20/MA50 is above the MA200, creating a strong uptrend which shows that gold is totally dominated by the bulls.
On the 4-hour chart, the 3 moving averages MA20/MA50/MA200 are moving sideways and draw a narrow line. However, the MA20/MA50 slowly created a bullish trend.
On the 1-hour chart, the MA20/MA50 are above the MA200, which shows that the bulls are in action.
In summary, the bulls is maintained in the long-term, mid-term and short-term.
MACD analysis
On the daily chart, the MACD(8,21,5) has a converging signal, this shows that the bulls is ready to go up.
MFI analysis
On the daily chart, the MFI(7) signal shows a bullish convergence trend.
Fibonacci analysis
Resistance/Support analysis
-
Resistance levels: $1970/oz, $2000/oz and $2070/oz.
-
Support levels: $1950/oz and $1915/oz.
