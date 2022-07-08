Gold has significantly fallen down from $1,800 to $1730 in the beginning of the week. The rising interest rate of the FED drew a huge impact on all of the investment assets such as equity, cryptocurrencies, bonds, futures contract and commodities. Moreover, the CPI of the US last month also made a significant negative to Wall Street and other countries.



The DXY - US Dollar Index, has soared 2.46% from 105.1 to 107.45. This is the consequence of the rising rate of FED, putting a pressure on other assets and taking the cash to be the "king" again in 2022.

Moving average analysis

On the daily chart, both the MA20/MA50 have crossed over the MA200, which makes gold slightly go down these days. There is no proof that the bulls can beat the big trend for at least the next few weeks.

On the 4-hour chart, we are seeing a significant shrink. The MA20 and the MA50 are below the MA200, making a huge diversification.



On the 1-hour chart, the bulls is getting back to the play and making the game balanced. However, we must keep an eye on this chart.