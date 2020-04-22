- Gold trades 1.67% higher on Wednesday as USD 1700 is retaken once again.
- The price could be heading to the recent highs but there is some traffic in the way.
Fundamental backdrop
Indices are trading higher today in both Europe and the US but this feels like a small retracement from some of the loses seen during Tuesday's session. The Dax has not even moved half as much as it fell yesterday but the US indices are giving it a good go. The US dollar is still firmer despite the rally in gold and stocks but there have been days where the correlations are all over the place during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the small amount of strength in the greenback and a move higher in stocks gold managed to retake USD 1700 again to the upside and if the precious metal continues in this vein the previous high of USD 1747.82 could be tested again.
Italy COVID-19 cases have risen to 187,327 (prev. +1.5% at 183,957) and the death toll has hit 25,083 (prev. +2.2% at 24,648)
New York COVID-19 death toll has increased by +474 (Prev. +3.4% (+481) to 14,828)
Tomorrow the market should also be looking out for the outcome of the Eurogroup meeting. It has been said that the member states are very close to a deal but it is not clear if this will include coronabonds or another type of financial instrument. Now it seems Spain is proposing an up to EUR 1.5 trillion and this would be financed by perpetual debt issued by the EU. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Conte, still seems sceptical about achieving a “definitive solution” at the next European Council and remember Spain and Italy need this most.
Technical picture
Since the green diagonal line was broken earlier in the session on the 1-hour chart below the price has not looked back. There was some hesitation at the level but soon after the precious metal retook USD 1700 and pushed as high as USD 1715.00. That is where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement lies and it could provide some resistance but even if that fails there could be some traffic at the black trendline. If the price is to meet some resistance then the orange support line at USD 1700 could halt the decline.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1714.4
|Today Daily Change
|28.70
|Today Daily Change %
|1.70
|Today daily open
|1685.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1655.1
|Daily SMA50
|1618.6
|Daily SMA100
|1573.58
|Daily SMA200
|1529.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1697.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1661.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1679.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1675.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1683.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1665.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1644.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1628.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1702.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1718.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1738.83
