Gold price analysis: The bulls is dominating gold, which way for the bears this week?

At the first session of the week, gold continuously grew up, from $1843/oz to $1853/oz. This uptrend made a burst in the financial investors about the recovery of the US economy.

The DXY slightly went down, and then got a slight recovery at the end of Asian session. At this time, the DXY is moving around 90.27 and 90.43.

Gold has risen because the negative news around the world: armored conflict at the Gaza between the Isarel army and Palestinian's forces; the CPI last week of USA was 4.2%, as twice as the forecast; the Covid-19 pandemic in India is uncontrollable, and so does Europe, USA and a few Asian country.

Trend analysis

On the daily chart, gold is on the bearish trend (formed in August 2020). The price is on the edge of this trend, however, there is no reverse signal at this time.

On the 4-hour chart, gold is on the bullish trend (formed in March 2021). Gold made a significant up trend and the maximum wavelength is at $1856/oz (measured by ATR indicator and trendline).

Resistance/Support analysis

The resistances are $1870/oz and $1900/oz.

The supports are $1835/oz, $1815/oz and $1790/oz.

Fibonacci analysis

The Fibonacci has measured on the daily chart at:

- The $2080/oz: this is the highest price of gold over the time.

- The $1760/oz: this is the oldest support on the bearish trend. (formed from August 2020).

Gold has broken-out the Fibonacci 78.6 and Fibonacci 61.8. Regarding this uptrend, it is highly likely to the Fibonacci 50 this week. However, keeping an eye on Fibonacci 23.6 is significantly necessary.

Moving Average Analysis MA

On the daily chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went up. Both the EMA20/SMA50 is above the SMA200, showing that in the long-term, gold is still on the bearish trend. However, at this time gold climbed up above the SMA200, showing a breaking-out signal for the bullish trend.

On the 4-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went up, showing the bullish trend. The SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and went up. The EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went up. So, the bulls is dominating this chart.

On the 1-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA50 and went up. Both the EMA20/SMA50 is above the SMA200, showing the bullish trend.

In conclusion, gold makes a bullish trend and there is no reverse signal in the short-term and mid-term. In the long-term, gold is bearish.