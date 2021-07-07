Gold climbed up from $1755/oz to $1800/oz. The DXY - US Dollar Index scaled up from 92 to 92.5 this week.
The bullish trend of gold is made by news from buying clients which are central banks of Hungary, Thailand, China. The belief that the economic bubble is growing and affects the central banks, ETF funds also. From the beginning of May, these ETF funds keep scaling this safe haven-asset.
This week, the FOMC is going to release the minutes of the meeting. There are two speeches from BOE and ECB that indirectly talk about USD and gold. Investors should keep their eyes on the G20 meeting at the weekend.
Trendline analysis
On the daily chart, gold has broken out the sideway zone $1760/oz - $1790/oz. After accumulation, gold is ready for a significant move. However, the bullish trend (made from August 2020) is still not broken out. (see chart below).
On the 4-hour chart, gold broke out resistance at $1795/oz and touched $1815/oz. The bulls is active because of positive news from those central banks. However, gold is in phase 2 (retest phase) of the breaking-out. (see chart below).
Resistance/Support analysis
The resistances are $1815/oz and $1850/oz.
The supports are $1770/oz and $1795/oz.
Fibonacci analysis
The Fibonacci has been measured on the daily chart at:
The $2080/oz: this is the highest price of gold over the time.
The $1760/oz: this is the oldest support on the bearish trend. (formed from August 2020).
Gold reached the Fibonacci 78.6 and is going to roll back to the Fibonacci 61.8.
Moving analysis MA
On the daily chart, the SMA50 crossed the SMA200 but kept a sideways zone. The EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and made an accumulation. There is a divergence MA indicator in this chart.
On the 4-hour chart, both the two EMA20/SMA50 made a significant bullish reversal, however, they are still below the SMA200.
On the 1-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 climbed up and got over the SMA200. The bulls is dominating this chart.
