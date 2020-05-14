Gold is trading over 1% higher on Thursday and broke the pattern top.

This leads us to look for higher levels at the Fib extension targets.

Fundamental backdrop

The main story from the last couple of sessions has been the US-China trade tension escalation and Fed Chair Powell ruling out negative interest rates. These key themes are still the sticking points but today the US released the latest weekly jobless claims data too. Comments from earlier in the week by Dr Anthony Fauci also hit sentiment as he explained any ease to the lockdowns in the US could trigger a potential second wave of COVID-19 related issues.

Stock markets are once again lower on the session but over the last few hours, there has been a bounce back. The Dow hit a low of 23,147 but now trades at 23,285 bouncing back nearly 140 points. With this rise in stocks, gold seems to be the biggest beneficiary to the change in risk as the majority of the gains happened in the last 4 hours or so in tandem with the rise in the indices.

US Initial claims data printed at 2.981 million for the week ended May 9 vs 3.176 million in the prior week and marked the sixth straight weekly drop. Although higher than the consensus average it was comfortably within the high low estimate range from the surveyed analysts.

XAU/USD 4-hour chart

Gold has pushed higher on Thursday as the safe haven pushed past the trend line and this comes despite the dollar index trading higher for the session. Now that the pattern has broken the first target of course is the wave high at USD 1747.82. Only if this level is broken can we look toward the Fibonacci extension targets in the chart below.



On the weekly chart, USD 1791.18 is the level to beat. This is where the initial resistance came in from the lower high wave after the all-time high at USD 1921.07. This is bang in the middle of the two Fib extension zones in the red box. If there is a break above those zones then the aforementioned all-time high is the target.

Additional levels