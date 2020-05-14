- Gold is trading over 1% higher on Thursday and broke the pattern top.
- This leads us to look for higher levels at the Fib extension targets.
Fundamental backdrop
The main story from the last couple of sessions has been the US-China trade tension escalation and Fed Chair Powell ruling out negative interest rates. These key themes are still the sticking points but today the US released the latest weekly jobless claims data too. Comments from earlier in the week by Dr Anthony Fauci also hit sentiment as he explained any ease to the lockdowns in the US could trigger a potential second wave of COVID-19 related issues.
Stock markets are once again lower on the session but over the last few hours, there has been a bounce back. The Dow hit a low of 23,147 but now trades at 23,285 bouncing back nearly 140 points. With this rise in stocks, gold seems to be the biggest beneficiary to the change in risk as the majority of the gains happened in the last 4 hours or so in tandem with the rise in the indices.
US Initial claims data printed at 2.981 million for the week ended May 9 vs 3.176 million in the prior week and marked the sixth straight weekly drop. Although higher than the consensus average it was comfortably within the high low estimate range from the surveyed analysts.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
Gold has pushed higher on Thursday as the safe haven pushed past the trend line and this comes despite the dollar index trading higher for the session. Now that the pattern has broken the first target of course is the wave high at USD 1747.82. Only if this level is broken can we look toward the Fibonacci extension targets in the chart below.
On the weekly chart, USD 1791.18 is the level to beat. This is where the initial resistance came in from the lower high wave after the all-time high at USD 1921.07. This is bang in the middle of the two Fib extension zones in the red box. If there is a break above those zones then the aforementioned all-time high is the target.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.24
|Today Daily Change
|18.20
|Today Daily Change %
|1.06
|Today daily open
|1716.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1705.31
|Daily SMA50
|1650.73
|Daily SMA100
|1610.76
|Daily SMA200
|1551.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1718.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1699.31
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1711.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1706.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1692.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1723.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1730.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1742.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits one-week low as Trump supports strong dollar
EUR/USD has extended its falls to the lowest in a week, well below 1.08, after President Trump supported a strong dollar. The primary drive is Fed Chair Powell's rejection of negative rates. US jobless claims rose by 2.981 million, worse than expected.
GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD has dropped to a new five'week low under 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. Ethereum has a wide margin of improvement to catch up with Bitcoin. Technical indicators are warning that today's upward movement may be just a mirage.
Gold: Massive pattern break sends us looking for upside targets
Gold has pushed higher on Thursday as the safe haven pushed past the trend line and this comes despite the dollar index trading higher for the session.
WTI challenging one-week highs near $27.50 per barrel
The crude oil recovery is picking up steam as the market is trading near 5-week highs and nearing the 28.00 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart.