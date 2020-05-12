Gold Price Analysis: Hourly chart shows despite today's price rise gold is not out of the woods yet

- Gold has risen 0.50% on Tuesday but there is lots of traffic in the way of a move higher.
- Risk appetite is once again mixed and US CPI by the most since the Great Recession.
Fundamental backdrop
The risk feel in the markets is very much mixed on Tuesday as there are lots of consolidation patterns around in the markets. Gold has pushed higher but still looks vulnerable to short term blips as there are lots of technical levels above the price. That will be spoken about later on in the article but for now, there is enough fundamental news to keep us busy.
US CPI fell by the most since the Great Recession as the oil price and airline travel both plunges during the month of April. This is the largest decline since December 2008 during the last recession after the great financial crisis. Core CPI (MoM) for April fell below expectations of -0.2% to -0.4%. It has to be noted that not all of the data that is usually collected was possible to analyse due to the closures enforced by lockdown measures.
There was also lots of Fed speak over the EU and US session. The main consensus at the moment is that the Fed are opposed to negative interest rates despite the futures markets pricing in the possibility for January 2021. Fed's Kashkari said the policymakers have been pretty unanimous in opposing the measure. This was in addition to Fed's Bullard who said negative rates are not a good option and they have a mixed track record. Be warned though, central bankers have changed their mind in the past but for now, at least they are standing firm in the issue.
One amazing thing to happen this week is the ETF corporate debt purchase program kicking off. Fed's Barkin said the theory of the new ETF purchase program is "a little bit of money" might settle tings so trading continues on its own. A central bank buying corporate debt? That cant end badly can it?.
Technical picture
The hourly chart below is showing a messy picture. The USD 1700 level is once again the pivot as the price has come back and hit it once again. The red resistance line at USD 1710.00 is proving to be a bit of a problem during the US session. The price has come up to touch the level but as soon as it did the bears came out in full force and pushed the price back below the blue 55 exponential moving average.
If the green support zone at USD 1692.10 holds there could be a good chance that the market does move higher in the medium term. The key to the upside break for the bulls remains at the wave high of USD 1724.06. On the higher timeframe, the extent of the consolidation period can be seen in its entirety it seems the market is in an inflexion point and these intraday range plays are the best option for now.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1705.13
|Today Daily Change
|7.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1697.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1706.57
|Daily SMA50
|1646.79
|Daily SMA100
|1606.42
|Daily SMA200
|1549.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1712.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1723.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1682.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1698.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1687.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1677.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1665.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1709.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1722.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1732.17
