The financial markets over the world these days have suffered a "disaster" caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. North American, European and Asian stock markets all fell due to the negative sentiment and fear appearing among investors. Commodities, which are basic materials, minerals, metal all soared significantly since 2021. This crazy skyrocketing is drawn by the pressure of inflation in developing countries.



DXY – US Dollar Index (index measuring the strength of the US Dollar) surged because of the war, from 96.2 points to 97.3 points. In the long-term, the bullish US Dollar is pushed by the positive information in controlling inflation of the Fed in March and in 2022.



This week, there is lots of important information to keep an eye on: the Nonfarm - Payroll, the Unemployment rate, OPEC meeting, and especially the speech of the chairman of the Federal Reserve, US Fed - Jerome Powell.

Moving average MA analysis

On the daily chart, the MA20/MA50 is above the MA200, creating a strong uptrend which is totally dominant in the long term.





On the 4-hour chart, both the two moving averages MA20/MA50 are significantly bullish, above the MA200. Sure as eggs are eggs, the bulls is controlling this chart.





On the 1-hour chart, same as the 4-hour chart, the two MA20/MA50 are above the MA200, the bulls have a favor on this chart. However, there is a reversal signal on the MA20 showing a high probability of a short-term downtrend on the 1-hour chart.





In summary, the bulls is standing in the long-term and mid-term. In the short term, the bearish trend may return soon this week.

Fibonacci analysis

Resistance/Support analysis