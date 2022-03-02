The financial markets over the world these days have suffered a "disaster" caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. North American, European and Asian stock markets all fell due to the negative sentiment and fear appearing among investors. Commodities, which are basic materials, minerals, metal all soared significantly since 2021. This crazy skyrocketing is drawn by the pressure of inflation in developing countries.
DXY – US Dollar Index (index measuring the strength of the US Dollar) surged because of the war, from 96.2 points to 97.3 points. In the long-term, the bullish US Dollar is pushed by the positive information in controlling inflation of the Fed in March and in 2022.
This week, there is lots of important information to keep an eye on: the Nonfarm - Payroll, the Unemployment rate, OPEC meeting, and especially the speech of the chairman of the Federal Reserve, US Fed - Jerome Powell.
Moving average MA analysis
On the daily chart, the MA20/MA50 is above the MA200, creating a strong uptrend which is totally dominant in the long term.
On the 4-hour chart, both the two moving averages MA20/MA50 are significantly bullish, above the MA200. Sure as eggs are eggs, the bulls is controlling this chart.
On the 1-hour chart, same as the 4-hour chart, the two MA20/MA50 are above the MA200, the bulls have a favor on this chart. However, there is a reversal signal on the MA20 showing a high probability of a short-term downtrend on the 1-hour chart.
In summary, the bulls is standing in the long-term and mid-term. In the short term, the bearish trend may return soon this week.
Fibonacci analysis
Resistance/Support analysis
-
The resistances: $1975/oz and $2010/oz.
-
The supports: $1880/oz and $1915/oz.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.