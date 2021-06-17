Gold price analysis: Gold is retesting the zone $1800/oz, what chance for the bulls this week?

After FED meetings, gold fell down significantly in the last Newyork session, from $1860/oz to $1800/oz, then went up back to $1820/oz. This decrease shows positive sentiment of the market because FED has claimed that they will control core inflation and target inflation in 2021/2022, especially 2023.
The DXY - US Dollar Index climbed up significantly from 90.5 to 91.5 in 12 hours. This is the strongest move up in 3 months, making gold clearly fall.
In the next two days, there is no important news that significantly affects gold. However, investors should keep an eye on the FED and ECB - Central bank of Europe these days.
Trendline analysis
On the daily chart, gold made a step to phase 2 of the breaking-out pattern (retest phase). As I mentioned in my previous articles, gold is on the bearish trend (which made in August 2020). If gold stands up above$1800/oz this week, there is a good chance for the bulls. (see chart below).
On the 4-hour chart, the bullish trend is broken (uptrend was made in March 2021). The bears was blocked at $1800/oz, and made a sideway zone right now. (see chart below).
Resistance/Support analysis
-
The resistances are $1830/oz and $1850/oz.
-
The supports are $1800/oz and $1760/oz.
-
Fibonacci Analysis.
The Fibonacci has measured on the daily chart at:
-
The $2080/oz: this is the highest price of gold over the time.
-
The $1760/oz: this is the oldest support on the bearish trend. (formed from August 2020).
Gold retested the Fibonacci 61.8, this is old support last month. This shows that the bears likely move slowly at this level.
Moving average analysis
On the daily chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA200, showing bearish. The SMA50 is heading for the SMA200 at the price $1830/oz, showing a bullish trend.
On the 4-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA200, showing a "dovish" trend for both the bulls and the bears. The SMA50 is slower than the EMA20, but it shows a bearish trend too.
On the 1-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and went down, showing a bearish trend. The bears is dominating this chart in the short-term.
