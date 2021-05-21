After the FOMC Meeting this Wednesday, gold has not had any much significant movement. At present, gold is slowly moving around $1862/oz and $1877/oz.

This week, Cryptocurrencies have fallen significantly, especially Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP. The crypto market cap share fell almost 40%. Moreover, stock markets all over the world also fell, especially, SP500, UK500, FTSE100, NIKKEI225, ASX200. A significant amount of cash has flown out from crypto market and stock, which poured into gold and bonds - safe-haven assets, due to quick concerns about inflation pressure last month and the risk of bubble burst.

However, the head of US Federal Reserve - Jerome Powell, showed up with the FOMC meeting minutes which assured the investors that the US economy is under control and this flash inflation is a weak signal. This will make the economy bullish, at least this week.

Trend analysis

On the daily chart, gold is in the bearish trend (formed since August 2020). However, gold had a breaking-out. The fundamental news these days has affected gold, which was pushed up by the cash flow from risk markets such as stocks, cryptocurrencies (see chart below).

On the 4-hour chart, the bulls is dominating. However, gold is in the overbought zone, which is $1862/oz - $1882/oz. The bulls is the main line of gold.

Resistance/Support analysis

The resistances are $1908/oz and $1930/oz.

The supports are $1860/oz, $1845/oz and $1820/oz.

Fibonacci analysis

The Fibonacci has measured on the daily chart at:

The $2080/oz: this is the highest price of gold over the time.

The $1760/oz: this is the oldest support on the bearish trend. (formed from August 2020).

As I mentioned in my previous articles, gold has reached the significant Fibonacci 50. Gold is tapering almost this week and heads for the Fibonacci 38.2 at $1920/oz (see chart below).

Moving Average MA

On the daily chart, the EMA20 crossed and made a significant distance from the SMA50, it climbed up. The SMA200 is a "dynamic resistance". The SMA50 is bullish too. In conclusion, this analysis shows that there is a reverse signal, bullish, in the long-term.

On the 4-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and climbed up. The SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and climbed up. These MAs show that in the mid-term, gold is significantly bullish.

On the 1-hour chart, both 2 the EMA20/SMA50 slowly move, creating a side away zone. Moreover, they are above the SMA200, showing significant bullish in the short-term, at least this week.