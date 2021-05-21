After the FOMC Meeting this Wednesday, gold has not had any much significant movement. At present, gold is slowly moving around $1862/oz and $1877/oz.
This week, Cryptocurrencies have fallen significantly, especially Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP. The crypto market cap share fell almost 40%. Moreover, stock markets all over the world also fell, especially, SP500, UK500, FTSE100, NIKKEI225, ASX200. A significant amount of cash has flown out from crypto market and stock, which poured into gold and bonds - safe-haven assets, due to quick concerns about inflation pressure last month and the risk of bubble burst.
However, the head of US Federal Reserve - Jerome Powell, showed up with the FOMC meeting minutes which assured the investors that the US economy is under control and this flash inflation is a weak signal. This will make the economy bullish, at least this week.
Trend analysis
On the daily chart, gold is in the bearish trend (formed since August 2020). However, gold had a breaking-out. The fundamental news these days has affected gold, which was pushed up by the cash flow from risk markets such as stocks, cryptocurrencies (see chart below).
On the 4-hour chart, the bulls is dominating. However, gold is in the overbought zone, which is $1862/oz - $1882/oz. The bulls is the main line of gold.
Resistance/Support analysis
-
The resistances are $1908/oz and $1930/oz.
-
The supports are $1860/oz, $1845/oz and $1820/oz.
Fibonacci analysis
The Fibonacci has measured on the daily chart at:
-
The $2080/oz: this is the highest price of gold over the time.
-
The $1760/oz: this is the oldest support on the bearish trend. (formed from August 2020).
As I mentioned in my previous articles, gold has reached the significant Fibonacci 50. Gold is tapering almost this week and heads for the Fibonacci 38.2 at $1920/oz (see chart below).
Moving Average MA
On the daily chart, the EMA20 crossed and made a significant distance from the SMA50, it climbed up. The SMA200 is a "dynamic resistance". The SMA50 is bullish too. In conclusion, this analysis shows that there is a reverse signal, bullish, in the long-term.
On the 4-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and climbed up. The SMA50 crossed the SMA200 and climbed up. These MAs show that in the mid-term, gold is significantly bullish.
On the 1-hour chart, both 2 the EMA20/SMA50 slowly move, creating a side away zone. Moreover, they are above the SMA200, showing significant bullish in the short-term, at least this week.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.22 on Lagarde's comments
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.22 after ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary for months to come, putting some pressure on the shared currency despite upbeat local data.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs and turns neutral
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.4190 area after topping 1.4233 following the release of upbeat UK Retail Sales. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.