- Gold could not break past the key Fib level as there was a mediocre reaction to NFP data.
- The price has now pushed lower and is finding support at the 55 EMA.
Fundamental backdrop
Only one place to start today and that is with non-farm payrolls result in the US for April. The analyst consensus was between -8.6 to -30 million. The reading came in at -20.5 million. So not below the worst estimate but comfortably under the median analyst consensus of 22 million. This is why there was a limited reaction and gold dropped slightly as the print was comfortably within the forecasted range. On the plus side, the Fed members and some other US officials pointed out that the unemployment rate could hit as high as 20% (by the end of June) prepping the market for the 14.7% announced this afternoon. Dont get me wrong this is still a horrific number and it will probably get worse but there is time before we find out as these numbers are lagging in nature. US President Donald Trump did comment on the figures saying "all those lost jobs will be back very soon".
Moving on to other events, Trump did admit during the session he is having a very hard time with China. This seems oddly candid compared to his usual commentary and maybe he is trying to show his human side as we head to into the US elections. The comment was made in reference to how he will be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and the trade deal that seems to be in trouble. Lastly, White House Economic Advisor Hasset comment that "A payroll tax cut could be part of the next package". this was in reference to any more easing and stimulus heading our way in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Technical picture
The price has been looking very positive leading into Friday's session. The market has made a higher high and higher low pattern but just could not break the 76.4% Fibonacci resistance. This potentially means on the hourly chart the price is still in the ABC consolidation phase or a new Elliott Wave pattern is forming on the downside. Where this would be invalidated is if the level at USD 1721.57 is broken to the upside. Then we could look to the high on the chart for the next resistance zone at USD 1739.10. At the moment then there are some decisions to be made and we are firmly in a consolidation period.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1709.82
|Today Daily Change
|-6.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1716.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1706.42
|Daily SMA50
|1643.1
|Daily SMA100
|1601.99
|Daily SMA200
|1546.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1722.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1682.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1728.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1707.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1697.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1691.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1667.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1652.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1731.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1770.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
