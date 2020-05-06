Gold trades 1.23% lower on Wednesday after some dollar strength was noted.

Equities and gold have sold off together with the precious metal underperforming.

Fundamental backdrop

Today has been a risk-off session all round but even the ultimate store of value (gold) moved a leg lower. The risk mood had been pretty precarious since Vice Chair Clarida stated the US employment situation would be similar to levels seen in the 1940's last night on a TV interview. Also, there was a large amount of US debt issued today and in terms of specifics, coupon debt sales will increase to be larger in longer tenors. As a result, the long end of the curve dropped off with the 30-year yield rising to a high of 1.445%.

Later in the session, the market heard from Fed's Kaplan. He stated the Fed will do what it needs to do’ in terms of accommodation to stimulate growth. He then added the Fed will need to run very accommodative monetary for an extended period of time. Lastly, the central banker said he sees a 25-30% decline in the Q2 GDP rate with unemployment peaking at 20%. The bearishness from the US central bankers didn't stop there as Barkin noted the US will have higher unemployment longer than first thought.

In the UK there was more positive news as PM Johnson stated that the UK will start easing restrictions on the public over the weekend. The details are yet to come in but he will address the nation on Sunday to highlight his plans.

Technical picture

The price of gold has now made a lower high on the chart marked by the circles. The move lower in Thursday's session has put the price on a trajectory to hit the support zone marked in red. If this level breaks then the price would have made a lower high and lower low wave pattern confirming a change in medium-term sentiment. Measuring the Fibonacci extension targets the price may end up either at the 1.382% or 200.0% as they seem like the firmest targets. The two lower waves at the top of the chart that are circles confirm the lower high wave 1-2 pattern as the wave 2 stops at the 76.4% retracement. The final nail in the coffin would be the break of the USD 1660.00 red support line. Only then the lower targets come into play.

Additional levels