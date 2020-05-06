- Gold trades 1.23% lower on Wednesday after some dollar strength was noted.
- Equities and gold have sold off together with the precious metal underperforming.
Fundamental backdrop
Today has been a risk-off session all round but even the ultimate store of value (gold) moved a leg lower. The risk mood had been pretty precarious since Vice Chair Clarida stated the US employment situation would be similar to levels seen in the 1940's last night on a TV interview. Also, there was a large amount of US debt issued today and in terms of specifics, coupon debt sales will increase to be larger in longer tenors. As a result, the long end of the curve dropped off with the 30-year yield rising to a high of 1.445%.
Later in the session, the market heard from Fed's Kaplan. He stated the Fed will do what it needs to do’ in terms of accommodation to stimulate growth. He then added the Fed will need to run very accommodative monetary for an extended period of time. Lastly, the central banker said he sees a 25-30% decline in the Q2 GDP rate with unemployment peaking at 20%. The bearishness from the US central bankers didn't stop there as Barkin noted the US will have higher unemployment longer than first thought.
In the UK there was more positive news as PM Johnson stated that the UK will start easing restrictions on the public over the weekend. The details are yet to come in but he will address the nation on Sunday to highlight his plans.
Technical picture
The price of gold has now made a lower high on the chart marked by the circles. The move lower in Thursday's session has put the price on a trajectory to hit the support zone marked in red. If this level breaks then the price would have made a lower high and lower low wave pattern confirming a change in medium-term sentiment. Measuring the Fibonacci extension targets the price may end up either at the 1.382% or 200.0% as they seem like the firmest targets. The two lower waves at the top of the chart that are circles confirm the lower high wave 1-2 pattern as the wave 2 stops at the 76.4% retracement. The final nail in the coffin would be the break of the USD 1660.00 red support line. Only then the lower targets come into play.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1685.22
|Today Daily Change
|-19.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.16
|Today daily open
|1705.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1701.04
|Daily SMA50
|1640.39
|Daily SMA100
|1597.49
|Daily SMA200
|1543.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1712.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1728.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1703.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1698.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1692.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1680.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1714.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1724.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1736.97
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.08 as ADP shows over 20 million jobs lost
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground as the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a loss of over 20 million jobs.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status
The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. BTC and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1700 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
WTI oil remains steady near $25 after the EIA report
WTI crude oil prices remain steady near the $25 area after the EIA crude oil stocks data reported a shorter than expected rise on US supplies. West Texas oil futures contracts have peaked at $28 earlier on Wednesday to correct towards $25 area to end a six-day rally.