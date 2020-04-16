- Gold has pulled away from best levels despite another round of poor data from the US.
- On the 4-hour chart, there is a trendline to look out for and a break could give us clues.
Gold fundamental backdrop
Gold has just pulled away from its best levels on Thursday afternoon after hitting the high of USD 1747.82 two sessions ago. Today there has been some poor data once again in the US. This week's initial jobless claims hit 5,245K vs market expectations of 5,105K but the previous number was revised up to 6,615K. Although this was a bad result it was within the forecast range predicted by analysts. After an initial spike higher in stocks, the market has pulled back a bit this has also sent gold lower at a time the safe-haven asset should be in demand. Maybe another entry opportunity on the way?
Over the last three weeks, every time the claimed rose above forecasts the S&P 500 finished higher and today S&P futures are down under 0.20%. It does feel like a market trap but let's see how the market finishes up.
Back to the coronavirus, Italy recorded 525 deaths versus 578 yesterday so it seems the slowing in death rates is kicking in now. In the UK the government announced an extension of the lockdown by 3 more weeks and it was said that 91 percent of Brits support the lockdown being extended according to YouGov.
Technical backdrop
You can see from the 4-hour chart below there has been a very decent run in gold over the past few weeks. On the daily chart, there has been a divergence which could indicate the trend might slow down and have a small retracement. This led me to look for clues of the small timeframes and on the 4-hour below if the black trendline breaks there could be a move down to one of the Fibonacci retracement support zones. The area in the blue rectangle looks pretty strong and it holds above the USD 1600 psychological support area at USD 1634.00. If the price does move there it could also come in contact with eh 4-hour 200 simple moving averages and the more traffic the better the level. Of course, these are just projections and the market could still move higher at a quick speed but very rarely is there never any pullback.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1717.51
|Today Daily Change
|1.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1616.54
|Daily SMA50
|1608.3
|Daily SMA100
|1564.14
|Daily SMA200
|1523.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1731.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1707.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1690.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1609.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1705.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1694.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1729.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1752.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows near 1.0800
King Dollar returned with London fix, retaining its strength into the American afternoon. Uncertainty is the key driver, followed by global recession fears. US data missed the market’s expectations.
GBP/USD resumed decline sub-1.2450
The Pound couldn’t resist dollar’s demand, undermined by the latest UK growth’s projections and the pandemic crisis which continues to advance at an exponential pace. GBP/USD could challenge 1.2400.
ETH/BTC unstoppable, 0.0250 BTC within reach
Ethereum continues gaining ground against BTC. The second-largest digital asset broke free from the triangle pattern and hit $0.0247, which is the highest level since March 13.
Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility
Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures