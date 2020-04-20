Gold finds some support on Monday as equities and the greenback both struggle.

There are mixed technical signals and the trendline break still holds.

Fundamental backdrop

Gold has started the week firmer after equities dropped and the US Dollar remains static. The price of the precious metal printed back above the USD 1700 level briefly but it looks like that could be a resistance zone in the short term. There is not any real major data today but this week the market will get the latest PMI data (Thursday). The risk theme seems to be in a state of limbo, towards the end of last week US President Donald Trump stated that he is committed to the plan of opening some areas o the economy as soon as 1st May. There was also some news on the medical front as a Gilead trial in a Chicago hospital produced some promising results when it came to respiratory and temperate issues in serious COVID-19 patients

In terms of the latest statistics:



Italy's COVID-19 cases rose +1.3% at 181,288 (Prev. +1.7% at 178,972) and death toll rose +1.9% at 24,114 (Prev. +1.9% at 23,660).

New York State's COVID 19 death toll rose +3.4% to 14,347 (Prev. +3.8% at 13,869) and new hospitalisations are around flat from prior days 1,384.

UK's COVID-19 death toll rises to 16,509 (prev. 16,060) and deaths rise by 449 (+2.8%) vs. yesterday's increase of 596 (+3.85%).

Technical picture

Looking at the 4-hour chart now, the trendline break is still holding and yielded good results for traders on the short side. Looking now at the momentum of the move it seems to have come up short slightly as the relative strength index indicator produced a failure swing (hidden divergence). This is when the price makes a higher low but the RSI indicator moves into oversold territory. It can be a short term side that the bearish momentum has faltered but it seems as long as the trendline break remains intact the short trade is still on. On the chart, if the red resistance zone of USD 1710.00 break it could indicate that the price might retest the highs and conversely on the downside the blue resistance zone of USD 1674.88 breaks a move lower would look more likely. In terms of downside targets, the next major support beyond that zone lies at USD 1637.50.

Additional levels