- Gold finds some support on Monday as equities and the greenback both struggle.
- There are mixed technical signals and the trendline break still holds.
Fundamental backdrop
Gold has started the week firmer after equities dropped and the US Dollar remains static. The price of the precious metal printed back above the USD 1700 level briefly but it looks like that could be a resistance zone in the short term. There is not any real major data today but this week the market will get the latest PMI data (Thursday). The risk theme seems to be in a state of limbo, towards the end of last week US President Donald Trump stated that he is committed to the plan of opening some areas o the economy as soon as 1st May. There was also some news on the medical front as a Gilead trial in a Chicago hospital produced some promising results when it came to respiratory and temperate issues in serious COVID-19 patients
In terms of the latest statistics:
Italy's COVID-19 cases rose +1.3% at 181,288 (Prev. +1.7% at 178,972) and death toll rose +1.9% at 24,114 (Prev. +1.9% at 23,660).
New York State's COVID 19 death toll rose +3.4% to 14,347 (Prev. +3.8% at 13,869) and new hospitalisations are around flat from prior days 1,384.
UK's COVID-19 death toll rises to 16,509 (prev. 16,060) and deaths rise by 449 (+2.8%) vs. yesterday's increase of 596 (+3.85%).
Technical picture
Looking at the 4-hour chart now, the trendline break is still holding and yielded good results for traders on the short side. Looking now at the momentum of the move it seems to have come up short slightly as the relative strength index indicator produced a failure swing (hidden divergence). This is when the price makes a higher low but the RSI indicator moves into oversold territory. It can be a short term side that the bearish momentum has faltered but it seems as long as the trendline break remains intact the short trade is still on. On the chart, if the red resistance zone of USD 1710.00 break it could indicate that the price might retest the highs and conversely on the downside the blue resistance zone of USD 1674.88 breaks a move lower would look more likely. In terms of downside targets, the next major support beyond that zone lies at USD 1637.50.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1695.07
|Today Daily Change
|11.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1683.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1638.62
|Daily SMA50
|1613.85
|Daily SMA100
|1569.03
|Daily SMA200
|1526.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1718.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1679.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1679.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1694.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1669.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1654.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1629.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1708.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1733.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1747.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood, mixed data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, down on the day. ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but Current Conditions missed. The oil crash and concerns about North Korea's leader support the safe-haven dollar. Divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD drops below 1.24 the USD gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below 1.24 The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader. UK jobless claims rose by 12.2K, better than expected
Cryptocurrencies: Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time. On the same day that we have seen the oil price on a negative level, a bearish story about any asset is possible.
WTI June oil contract plummets below $15
The June West Texas Intermediate oil contract has collapsed below $15.The crash comes one day after the May contract collapsed below zero and hit a low of around -$40.
Gold: Dives over $20 as sell everything mode returns
Gold prices (XAU/USD) gave away over $20 over the last hour, diving from near $1695 to $1671 levels, as the oil-price carnage resumed and paved the way for sell everything mode amid market unrest and panic.