- Gold has pushed nearly 1% higher as risk sentiment turns.
- Trump is yet to deliver his anticipated speech on China.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
Gold has been pushing higher in the session after the risk theme turned on its head on Thursday night. Late in the US session, Donald Trump attacked social media companies pushing the Nasdaq lower and also said he would address issues surrounding China on Friday (today). Since China announced the new measures in Hong Kong the international community have condemned their decision making. On Friday morning White House Economic Advisor Kudlow said Trump will present ideas to hold China accountable. In addition to this, Secretary of State Pompeo also stated the US President will make a series of announcements on China.
This leads us nicely into looking at levels where gold might react to the announcement. Gold often reacts US-China related tensions as a move into safe-haven asset would be sensible choice if the trade war becomes even worse.
The 4-hour chart below shows that the bull flag pattern has now broken to the upside. There are two very important resistance zones to keep an eye on and a break of the wave high could mean the uptrend is resuming.
The 76.4% Fibonacci zone at USD 1748.20 per try once could be where the Elliott Wave 1-2 begins to the downside. If this level breaks then the high of USD 1765.30 per ounce is surely the next target. If the pair of them break the next meaningful resistance stands at USD 1800 per troy ounce.
If Trump backs off then support zones will be in focus and the wave low of USD 1693.92 is the first level of note. Beyond that, USD 1680 per troy ounce is next.
At the moment the weekly candle is fighting with where it opened up at the beginning of the week which is amazing considering how bearish it was looking at one stage. Any close higher would be an interesting sign.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1735
|Today Daily Change
|15.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90
|Today daily open
|1719.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1717.88
|Daily SMA50
|1679.61
|Daily SMA100
|1632.62
|Daily SMA200
|1563.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1727.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1705.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1719.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1713.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1707.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1695.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1685.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1729.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1739.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops around amid end-of-month flows, ahead of Trump
EUR/USD is battling 1.11, close to the two-month highs amid choppy trading. Hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe and mixed satisfactory data have supported the currency pair. , Sino-American tensions are rising and investors await President Trump's China announcement.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.