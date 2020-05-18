Gold trades 0.78% lower on Monday as the risk mood shifted positively.

The price has brushed past the previous wave high and is now back in a familiar zone.

Fundamental backdrop

On Monday there has been a change in the risk tone. Stock markets moved higher as more positive news about a potential COVID -19 vaccine hit the markets in the EU session an over the weekend. Moderna Inc stated its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed some promising results in a small early-stage trial, stock futures traded higher in US premarket trading. This also comes amid Oxford University study moving to a more advanced stage in the UK too.

Adding to this France and Germany also moved forward to propose that the EU raise debt in a joint scheme for the first time. This is seen as a major step forward but the Dutch will also have to agree and they have shown some opposition in the past.

China also announced a rollback on some tariffs it charges on imports. In an initial reaction, there was a spike in the Australian dollar and this added to the risk-on tone for the session, I

in the UK, over the weekend the BoE's chief economist Haldane said that negative rates could be on the table. Also during the US session, BoE's Tenreyro stoked the fire and also confirmed that she may not be opposed to the historic move. Negative rates, of course, would support the equities markets.

Technical picture

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price has moved back into the previous distribution. The bulls may now be looking for support and potentially a good area to re-enter the trend. There are a couple of strong support zones to keep an eye on and one would be the blue 55 exponential moving average (EMA).

Also below that area, the trendline connecting the previous wave highs (red) could also act as a support zone. USD 1707.32 per troy ounce is the mean value area in the previous consolidation area and sometimes these levels can be good support and resistance zones. Lastly, the bottom of the consolidation area is at USD 1666.31 per troy ounce and could also be a good support zone as it has been on numerous occasions.

Additional levels