- Gold trades 0.78% lower on Monday as the risk mood shifted positively.
- The price has brushed past the previous wave high and is now back in a familiar zone.
Fundamental backdrop
On Monday there has been a change in the risk tone. Stock markets moved higher as more positive news about a potential COVID -19 vaccine hit the markets in the EU session an over the weekend. Moderna Inc stated its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed some promising results in a small early-stage trial, stock futures traded higher in US premarket trading. This also comes amid Oxford University study moving to a more advanced stage in the UK too.
Adding to this France and Germany also moved forward to propose that the EU raise debt in a joint scheme for the first time. This is seen as a major step forward but the Dutch will also have to agree and they have shown some opposition in the past.
China also announced a rollback on some tariffs it charges on imports. In an initial reaction, there was a spike in the Australian dollar and this added to the risk-on tone for the session, I
in the UK, over the weekend the BoE's chief economist Haldane said that negative rates could be on the table. Also during the US session, BoE's Tenreyro stoked the fire and also confirmed that she may not be opposed to the historic move. Negative rates, of course, would support the equities markets.
Technical picture
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price has moved back into the previous distribution. The bulls may now be looking for support and potentially a good area to re-enter the trend. There are a couple of strong support zones to keep an eye on and one would be the blue 55 exponential moving average (EMA).
Also below that area, the trendline connecting the previous wave highs (red) could also act as a support zone. USD 1707.32 per troy ounce is the mean value area in the previous consolidation area and sometimes these levels can be good support and resistance zones. Lastly, the bottom of the consolidation area is at USD 1666.31 per troy ounce and could also be a good support zone as it has been on numerous occasions.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.66
|Today Daily Change
|-11.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1742.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1708.96
|Daily SMA50
|1653.97
|Daily SMA100
|1615.42
|Daily SMA200
|1553.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1751.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1728.67
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1742.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1737.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1706.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1764.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
