Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot continues to climb slowly higher in the bull trend.
Silver Spot trying a break above 2820/25 for a more positive outlook this week.
WTI Crude JULY Future holds first support at 6620/00 to capitalize on the last week's breakout to retest last week’s high at 6750/55 as expected.
Daily analysis
Gold outlook positive in the bull trend & holding first support at 1900/1890 is a buy signal targeting 1920/25 & 1937/40.
Below 1890 however, meets 2nd support at 1880/77. A break below 1873 risks a slide to support at 1859/56.
Silver holding above 2820/25 is a buy signal for today targeting resistance at the May high at 2870/75. Above here can target 2905/10 & 2970/80.
A dip back below 2815 however risks a slide to 2780/70. Try longs at 2760/40. Stop below 2730.
WTI Crude holds first support at 6620/00 yesterday to capitalize on last week’sbreakout to retest last week’s high at 6750/55 & today can target the 2021 high at6790/99. The next target is 6840/50.
Strong support at 6620/00. Longs need stops below 6580. A break is lower to targets support at 6525/15.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
