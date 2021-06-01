Gold, Silver, WTI Crude

Gold Spot continues to climb slowly higher in the bull trend.

Silver Spot trying a break above 2820/25 for a more positive outlook this week.

WTI Crude JULY Future holds first support at 6620/00 to capitalize on the last week's breakout to retest last week’s high at 6750/55 as expected.

Daily analysis

Gold outlook positive in the bull trend & holding first support at 1900/1890 is a buy signal targeting 1920/25 & 1937/40.

Below 1890 however, meets 2nd support at 1880/77. A break below 1873 risks a slide to support at 1859/56.

Silver holding above 2820/25 is a buy signal for today targeting resistance at the May high at 2870/75. Above here can target 2905/10 & 2970/80.

A dip back below 2815 however risks a slide to 2780/70. Try longs at 2760/40. Stop below 2730.

WTI Crude holds first support at 6620/00 yesterday to capitalize on last week’sbreakout to retest last week’s high at 6750/55 & today can target the 2021 high at6790/99. The next target is 6840/50.

Strong support at 6620/00. Longs need stops below 6580. A break is lower to targets support at 6525/15.

