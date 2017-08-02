Gold: Political uncertainty boosts appetite for gold

Kashkari said he believes there is more slack in the U.S. labor market today than before the financial crisis and that he sees no signs of labor costs rising in such a way as to put upward pressure on inflation. He downplayed the rise in survey-based and market-based measures of inflation expectations, saying their increase since the presidential election result does not deserve too much weight. Likewise, Kashkari said his economic forecast does not factor expectations of fiscal stimulus or tax and regulatory changes that might promote business activity.

On the other hand, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari released a dovish statement explaining the rationale behind his vote to leave adminstered interest rates unchanged at the FOMC's January 31 - February 1 meeting. He said he sees no immediate risks to financial stability owing to rising asset prices and the U.S economy may not have reached full employment yet, both dovish assertions.

