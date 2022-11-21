Gold poised for downside recovery ahead of more bullish actions

Gold prices have been in a declining movement since the pullback off the 1,786 resistance level; however, the bullish crossover within the 20- and the 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are suggesting more upside structure in the short-term.

From a technical perspective, the short-term bias is viewed as negative, reflected by the downward move in the RSI and the MACD. The former is heading south after the touch in the overbought area, while the MACD is weakening its momentum in the positive region. The increasing distance between the red Tenkan-sen and the blue Kijun-sen lines is another bearish signal.

Yet only a decisive close above the nearby resistance of 1,786, can boost buying pressure towards the 200-day SMA at the 1,800 psychological mark. Stretching further, the bulls may next test the 1,808 resistance ahead of the 1,880 barrier, taken from the peak on June 13.

In the event of a downside reversal beneath the red Tenkan-sen line and the 1,730 support level the Ichimoku cloud and the 20- and 50-day SMAs at 1,703 and 1,684 respectively may ease selling pressure. Failure to bounce on the latter, could bring the 1,675 support into view ahead of the two-and-a-half year low of 1,615.

In the bigger picture, the market printed a triple bottom in the previous months at 1,615 and the climb beyond the 1,730 endorsed a bullish bias in the near-term. A drop below this level could confirm the broader bearish outlook. Overall though, gold prices have a potential to gain additional ground as a jump above the 200-day SMA at 1,800 is expected to trigger the next upside move.

USD/JPY bears take a breather after 2½-month low

USDJPY showed some significant improvement in the previous 4-hour session, extending the bullish structure above the 140.70 barrier and the 50-period simple moving average (SMA). The RSI is sloping slightly down above the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD has advanced above the zero level.

In the event the bulls hold control, the 143.50 resistance will come first into view. A violation at this point may see another challenging battle around the 144.55-145.15 restrictive region. If buyers claim that zone this time, the 200-period SMA at 145.80 could immediately add some downside pressure.



Should the bears dominate, driving the price below the 50-period SMA and the key level of 140.70, the spotlight will shift to the 20-period SMA at 140.10, where any step lower will take the pair towards 138.85 and the previous trough of 137.65, which is a two-and-a-half month low.

In brief, although USDJPY continues to face unfavorable trend signals, the odds for an upturn seem to be growing, with the confirmation expected to come above the 200-period SMA.