Last week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) essentially met expectations, but the encouraging aspect is that the Core Month-over-Month (M/M) reading once again registered at 0.2%, or a precise 0.16% when unrounded. On the downside, US Initial Claims experienced a noticeable increase, reaching 248K, surpassing the anticipated 230K. However, Continuing Claims remained robust. Although we've witnessed Claims spiking in recent months, the overall outlook remains favorable for the time being. The University of Michigan's long-term inflation expectations edged lower in their report, making the data for the week appear positive. In light of these developments, one would have expected Gold to rally, given that the market adjusted by downplaying expectations of further rate hikes, and certain Federal Reserve members even initiated discussions about potential rate cuts in early 2024.

Gold technical analysis – Daily timeframe

Looking at the daily chart, it's evident that the sell-off, which initiated from the 1984 resistance, has extended beyond the crucial support level of 1934, and the sellers have shifted their focus to the 1893 low. If this low is breached, it would create the potential for a significant decline, possibly leading to a drop towards the 1805 swing low.