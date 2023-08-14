Last week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) essentially met expectations, but the encouraging aspect is that the Core Month-over-Month (M/M) reading once again registered at 0.2%, or a precise 0.16% when unrounded. On the downside, US Initial Claims experienced a noticeable increase, reaching 248K, surpassing the anticipated 230K. However, Continuing Claims remained robust. Although we've witnessed Claims spiking in recent months, the overall outlook remains favorable for the time being. The University of Michigan's long-term inflation expectations edged lower in their report, making the data for the week appear positive. In light of these developments, one would have expected Gold to rally, given that the market adjusted by downplaying expectations of further rate hikes, and certain Federal Reserve members even initiated discussions about potential rate cuts in early 2024.
Gold technical analysis – Daily timeframe
What's next
This week may seem somewhat quiet in terms of data, but there are still two significant economic releases to watch. Tomorrow, the latest US Retail Sales report will be unveiled, and it's anticipated that a negative outcome could drive gold prices higher, while a positive outcome might lead to a decline in gold. On Thursday, the release of US Jobless Claims data takes the spotlight, likely becoming the key report for the week due to the market's sensitivity to labor market information. If the data falls short of expectations, gold is likely to rally as the market reevaluates the likelihood of future rate hikes. Conversely, if the data surpasses expectations, the precious metal could experience further downward pressure.
