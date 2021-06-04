Yesterday’s drop in the highly speculative Gold market was caused by the perfect storm of misunderstanding of Inflation hedging and some robust US data, which caused a sharp rise in the US Dollar and US Bond yields.
I have said it before that although Gold may have been a hedge against inflation in the past, it is not immune from a stronger US Dollar and higher US Interest Rates.
Today’s trade action will be driven entirely by the US Non-Farm Payrolls number, which of course is following hot on the heels of yesterday's impressive ADP employment change, which posted an increase of 978,000 new jobs.
The speculative talk will be again of a big beat of the expected 600,000 jobs that economists are predicting. Deja vu or what?
We have been here before, and we had a horrible miss last time, surely lightning won’t strike in the same place twice.
However, with so much depending on tonight’s numbers, predicting payroll changes is very difficult following the pandemic. We have had so many conflicting indicators, I would prefer to play a waiting game.
Gold will likely get a big move today, but it is dependent on a number most economists can’t predict, so my guess, for what it is worth is that it’s bigger number than 600k. But, that could already be priced in, and only a mega number will see a drop in magnitude similar to yesterday.
So to be prepared for any eventually what are the levels that matter to the market?
Immediate support is found this morning at 1862 then you will find more buyers at 1854/1852 and then at key support of 1842 which was weekly resistance a month go and should now be strong support.
On the upside resistance can now be found at 1876/1878 then 1884 and 1880/1890.
Gold plunges on strong US data, XAUUSD Point & Figure Chart
The information on 8 Dragons Trade and Eight Dragons Capital is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before starting trading you should carefully consider your investment objective, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses to some or all of your investment while trading.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
May Nonfarm Payrolls expected to rebound to 664,000. Unemployment rate forecast to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Manufacturing Employment PMI drops to 50.9 in May.