Gold, and GBPUSD significantly fell on Tuesday, following Fed Chair Powell’s testimony in front of the Senate.
Speaking ahead of the banking committee, the head of the Federal Reserve stated that rates will likely rise higher than expected.
Powell commented that, "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated."
This comes as inflation fell by less than expected in February, plus with consumer confidence still relatively strong.
XAUUSD fell to a low of $1,820.10 on Tuesday, down $36.002 from its earlier peak.
