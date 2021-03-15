Gold Pirce Forecast: Additional gains are likely if $1,720 support continues to hold

Gold is edging higher following Friday's decisive rebound.

10-year US T-bond yield is down 1% on Monday.

Key support for XAU/USD is located at $1,720.

Gold tested $1,700 on Friday but staged a strong recovery during the American trading hours and closed the week in the positive territory for the first time since early February. At the start of the new week, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains and holds above $1,730.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% in the early American session on Monday, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum. Additional losses in the T-bond yields could help the pair push higher in the remainder of the day.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is up 0.17% on the day at 91.84 despite the downward correction seen in the T-bond yields. The latest Commitments of Traders (CoT) report published by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed that net USD short positions shrunk for a third consecutive time last week. Reflation trade and heightened expectations for strong economic growth on the back of fiscal support in the US could help the greenback find demand, as reflected by the bullish developments in the CoT report.

The only data from the US showed that the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to 17.4 in March from 14.5 in February but received little to no reaction from market participants.

Ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements on Wednesday, investors are likely to refrain from making large bets and XAU/USD could fluctuate between key technical levels.

Gold technical outlook

$1,720 (23.6% retracement of the February-March decline) seems to have formed strong support for gold in the near-term. As long as buyers manage to defend this level, XAU/USD could try to extend its recovery to $1,745 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement/20-day SMA). Although it seems unlikely in the current technical setup, a daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains towards $1,767 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

On the downside, sellers could look to bring gold back to the $1,700 (psychological level) area with a break below $1,720.