The Russia-Ukraine conflict heavily influences risk-off sentiment, with gold attempting to reclaim the peak of August 2020 at 2020 dollars. Bloomberg reported that the US was looking to ban Russian oil imports, which could escalate tensions and lift the risk even higher. Also, A new wave of popularity in gold emerged after the cryptocurrency exchanges restricted trading for Russian residents.
Gold posted another breakout in the European morning session on the one-hour chart, pushing above the 2,000 psychological barrier. Sellers restrained the market after it hit 2020, and currently, we can expect them to retest 2000 again. However, as long as gold buyers can maintain this level, the overall outlook for gold remains positive.
The 2011 dollars will become immediate resistance if they gather enough strength to drive the market higher. Eventually, the steady climb above this barrier will signal the return of buyers seeking to reach the 2020 mark. Prevailing bullish momentum will likely lead to a focus on the 2030 resistance level. Taking away this obstacle would encourage more buyers to enter the market. To reclaim the historical 2074 peak, they first need to rise above the 2042 barrier. Gold is currently enjoying a strong rally due to inflationary expectations and the ongoing conflict. Still, if the market risk decreases, the price may break through the critical support of 2,000.
As sellers return to their seats, the 1980 barrier, which aligns with the 50 EMA, will become the focus. A substantial holding of this barrier will limit further price depreciation. But if it fails to hold, then sellers will be watching Monday's price floor of 1961.
The short-term momentum oscillators indicate fading bullish sentiment. The RSI has deviated slightly from the overbought area, hovering in buying territory. Momentum has pulled back from 100-baseline, pointing upwards. The flattened positive MACD bars are located slightly above the signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground near 1.0900 in choppy day
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0900 on Tuesday as investors wait for US President Biden to announce new measures against Russia. The data from the euro area showed that the economy expanded by 0.3% in the fourth quarter as expected and Wall Street's main indexes are posting modest gains after the opening bell.
XAUUSD ready to challenge record high of $2,075.64 a troy ounce
Gold Price is currently trading at around $2,060 a troy ounce, overbought but without signs of technical exhaustion. The next relevant level to watch is $2,075.64, where it set a record high in August 2020.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.3100
GBP/USD staged a rebound toward mid-1.3100s during the European trading hours but reversed its direction heading into the American session. Despite the cautious market mood, the pair stays relatively resilient near 1.3100 as investors wait for the US and the UK to announce decisions on Russian oil imports.
ADA collapse to $0.35 likely
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.