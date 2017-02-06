GOLD - Overbought studies warn of correction from fresh multi-month high
Spot gold eventually broke and closed above strong $1230 barrier (daily cloud top/50% retracement of $1337/$1122 descend) on yesterday's strong rally that marked the biggest daily gains since Jan 17.
This generated another bullish signal after breaks above former tops at $1219 and 100SMA at $1223, for fresh bullish extension towards $1248 (50% retracement of $1375/$1122 descend).
The price is currently consolidating under fresh nearly three-month high at $1235, with daily cloud top, now reverted to strong support, generally holding dips for now.
Extended dips should ideally hold above former barriers at $1223/19, ahead of fresh push higher.
Caution on strongly overbought slow stochastic and daily RSI that turned lower just ahead of overbought territory border.
Stronger correction signal requires sustained break below $1219.
Res: 1230; 1235; 1241; 1248
Sup: 1227; 1223; 1219; 1215
Interested in GOLD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1258.82
- R2 1247.24
- R1 1241.23
- PP 1229.65
-
- S1 1223.64
- S2 1212.06
- S3 1206.05
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.