GOLD - Overbought studies warn of correction from fresh multi-month high

GOLD

Spot gold eventually broke and closed above strong $1230 barrier (daily cloud top/50% retracement of $1337/$1122 descend) on yesterday's strong rally that marked the biggest daily gains since Jan 17.

This generated another bullish signal after breaks above former tops at $1219 and 100SMA at $1223, for fresh bullish extension towards $1248 (50% retracement of $1375/$1122 descend).

The price is currently consolidating under fresh nearly three-month high at $1235, with daily cloud top, now reverted to strong support, generally holding dips for now.

Extended dips should ideally hold above former barriers at $1223/19, ahead of fresh push higher.

Caution on strongly overbought slow stochastic and daily RSI that turned lower just ahead of overbought territory border.

Stronger correction signal requires sustained break below $1219.

Res: 1230; 1235; 1241; 1248

Sup: 1227; 1223; 1219; 1215

