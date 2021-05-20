Gold has been one of the best markets to trade in 2021 due to big volatility and price action respecting all techs.
We can spot an ascending trend line which is clearly marking the uptrend. If we see a retracement then buyers will possibly show up at the POC zone. 1820-30. 1890 is currently resistance. If it breaks we should expect a test of 1900. However, as buying the dips is an option watch for a retracement then possibly go long.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
