Gold climbs to 3-month high, as rate hike expectations rise
Gold prices were close to a 3-month high on Friday, as expectations increased that the Fed would be hiking rates.
Speaking after yesterday’s session closed, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard stated that he’d like the Federal reserve to make a bigger than projected hike in upcoming meetings.
Bullard stated that, “I’d like to see 100 basis points in the bag by July 1. I was already more hawkish but I have pulled up dramatically what I think the committee should do".
Today’s comments follow on from yesterday’s data which showed that annual U.S. inflation rose to its highest level in 40-years.
XAUUSD rose by over $40 today, hitting an intraday high above $1,859 for the first time since November.
Oil prices rebound to 7-year high, as IEA revised demand forecasts
Oil prices rose to end the week, as markets reacted to new data from the International Energy Agency
The IEA today revised its 2022 demand forecast for crude, raising it by 800,000 barrels per day for the remainder of the year.
This follows on from OPEC+ revising its figures of global demand to 4.15 million barrels per day this year in its monthly report released yesterday.
In a statement following the announcement, IEA’s head of markets Toril Bosni stated that, “The oil market is incredibly tight.Prices continue to surge and are now reaching levels that are uncomfortable for consumers across the world”.
WTI crude rose to a fresh 7-year high above $94 per barrel on the news.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.