Gold, and Oil prices were trading lower on Wednesday, as markets prepared for the release of July’s FOMC minutes.

After hiking rates by 75 basis points last month, today’s minutes will give traders an insight into the thinking of the Fed, and possibly clues into its future policy decisions.

Inflation in the United States appears to have peaked, with the rate falling to 8.5% in July.

Retail sales also performed well in July, rising 0.4% on a month-by-month basis, and ahead of the 0.1% drop markets had expected.

XAUUSD fell to a low of $1,779, whilst WTI hit a fresh six month low of $85.88 per barrel.

